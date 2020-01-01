SECTIONS
News
Print

Family of Hanukkah Attack Victim Says He May Have 'Permanent Damage to the Brain'

Hanukkah StabbingsJulius Constantine Motal / APFlower bouquets rest on the doorstep of a rabbi's residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration. (Julius Constantine Motal / AP)

By AP Reports
Published January 1, 2020 at 10:18am
Print

A man wounded in the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York City may have permanent brain damage and be partially paralyzed for the rest of his life, his family said.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council released a statement from the family of Josef Neumann, 71, and a graphic photo Wednesday showing severe head injuries he received Saturday at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

Four other people were injured in the attack, which federal prosecutors say was a hate crime.

The photograph shows an intubated Neumann with a swollen and disfigured face lying in a hospital bed. A gash to his head appears to have been stitched up.

Neumann’s family released the photograph for the world and “the Jewish community to understand the gravity of hate,” Yossi Gestetner, the council’s co-founder, said in an interview. Neumann has seven children.

TRENDING: NFL Wide Receiver’s 6-Month-Old Son Dies Two Days After Christmas

“These things are vividly and viciously disturbing and have long-term consequences,” Gestetner said.

The 18-inch machete used in the attack penetrated Neumann’s skull, the statement said, adding that Neumann’s “right arm has been shattered.”

“Our father’s status is so dire that no surgery has yet been performed on the right arm,” the statement said. “Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain, leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life.”

The statement also called on Jewish people around the world to share their own experiences with anti-Semitism on social media using the hashtag #MeJew.

“We shall not let this terrible hate-driven attack be forgotten,” the statement said, “and let us all work to eradicate all sorts of hate.”

Federal prosecutors have charged Grafton Thomas, 37, with five federal counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon.

He also has pleaded not guilty to five state counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Authorities have said Thomas had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had recently used his phone to look up information on Hitler and the location of synagogues.

Thomas’ family has said he was raised in a tolerant home and had a history of mental illness.

RELATED: Amid Explosion of Anti-Semitic Attacks, De Blasio Says NYC Is the 'Safest' Large City in the US

The Hanukkah attack came amid a string of violence that has alarmed Jews in the region.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said he recently spoke with an Orthodox Jewish man in New York who told him he had taken off his yarmulke out of fear.

“Part of what we’re trying to get across to people is that these attacks are not just statistics,” said Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism. “These people have to live with this the rest of their life.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he has directed the state police to increase patrols in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods around New York.

Mayor and fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio announced a similar heightened police presence in the city last week.

“Everybody feels very upset and disturbed about what happened,” Cuomo said during a New Year’s Day visit to Brooklyn’s heavily Orthodox Williamsburg neighborhood, “and everybody stands in solidarity with you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Passes Away at 77
Mexico City Residents Expected To Struggle Getting Used to Plastic Bag Ban
Family of Hanukkah Attack Victim Says He May Have 'Permanent Damage to the Brain'
34 Prison Guard Trainees Who Were Photographed Giving Nazi Salute Have All Been Fired
Fewer Births Lead to America's Lowest Year-to-Year Growth Rate in Over a Century
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×