Family Insider Reveals What Life Looks Like Inside Hunter Biden's Marriage to Melissa Cohen: Report

Hunter Biden’s marriage may be in trouble.

The marriage of President Joe Biden’s younger son to filmmaker Melissa Cohen is under strain, according to a Thursday Page Six report.

The outlet, owned by the New York Post, cited a source reportedly familiar with Biden and his wife personally.

The report of Biden’s marital problems comes as the federal investigation into his overseas business dealings reaches a critical juncture.

The Justice Department is deliberating on potential tax-fraud charges against the lawyer and lobbyist.

Biden’s Secret Service detail has also reportedly strained the marriage, according to the family confidante.

“Added to the pressure, the Secret Service lives in a much larger mansion next door to them and they watch over Hunter like hawks,” said the source.

“It is extremely frustrating for both of them.”

The federal investigation, coupled with Biden’s tendency to generate negative publicity, has led to the couple living under a “lockdown.”

The couple recently moved away from a Malibu mansion Biden had rented for $20,000 a month, with the Secret Service paying even more for a rental property next door.

The younger Biden recounted meeting Cohen while in the throes of addiction in his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things.” At the time, Biden said he was a habitual resident of various Los Angeles hotels and spent much of his time interacting with dealers and using crack cocaine.

Cohen and Biden married within days of their introduction.

The South African-born filmmaker was reportedly blindsided by Biden’s connection to one of America’s most powerful families, later realizing the extent of Hunter’s personal problems.

“He whisked her off her feet. She thought she was marrying a prince from a great American family and she’d live a charmed life with him,” said the source.

“But the reality is he’s a train wreck and life with him is very hard behind closed doors. She had no idea what she was getting into.”

Biden previously divorced his wife of 24 years. Kathleen Buhle released a book on their marriage last month.

The president’s younger son received an administrative discharge from the Navy Reserve for a positive drug test, after receiving an officer’s commission through a program long utilized by the politically connected elite.

