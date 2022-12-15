Far-Left Terror Plot Disrupted in Georgia, 5 Arrested with Explosive Devices and Makeshift Tree Stands: Police

Five activists were charged with domestic terrorism this week after alleged attacks on police cars and EMTs near a police training center’s proposed location in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Authorities arrested five people between the ages of 20 and 25 in the area of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday, noting its participation in a joint task force to combat ongoing crime there.

The GBI levied a domestic terrorism charge against each of those arrested and imposed other charges among them, including interference with government property, felony obstruction and riot incitement.

Those arrested were Francis Carroll, 22, of Maine; Nicholas Olson, 25, of Nebraska; Serena Hertel, 25, of California; Leonardo Vioselle, 20, of Macon, Georgia; and Arieon Robinson, 22, of Wisconsin.

Left-wing activists began occupying the planned $90 million training center’s wooded site more than a year ago, with dozens of arrests happening since, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and other charges after a joint task force operation at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. 🔗: https://t.co/f9A6o6ONJW pic.twitter.com/BSENP3SAZo — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 14, 2022

Several people “threw rocks at police cars and attacked EMT’s outside the neighboring fire stations with rocks and bottles” Tuesday, the agency said.

“Task force members used various tactics to arrest individuals who were occupying makeshift treehouses,” the GBI reported.

“After police cleared the area of concern, which included makeshift treehouses, they found explosive devices, gasoline, and road flares,” it said.

“COP CITY” PROTEST ARRESTS: Three people are facing charges after officers raided a camp set up by activists protesting a planned DeKalb County police and fire training center some have dubbed “Cop City.” https://t.co/I55lgMSWNI — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) December 15, 2022

The Atlanta Solidarity Fund’s Marlon Kautz, whose organization provides support to people arrested at protests, suggested that these arrests happened due to police improperly tying “legitimate political protesters” to violence, according to the Journal-Constitution.

He argued that “there’s clear evidence to the contrary that the people they have been arresting and targeting and attacking have been engaged in nothing but peaceful civil disobedience.”

Kamau Franklin, founder of the black liberation group Community Movement Builders, told the outlet the protests will continue.

“I think there are forest defenders who will continue to defend the forest,” Franklin said. “That means civil disobedience, that means rallies, demonstrations. That means all the tactics that we can use.”

The GBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

