Share
Premium
Fact Check
A herd of bison crosses a meadow in Yellowstone National Park.
Premium
A herd of bison crosses a meadow in Yellowstone National Park. (stellalevi - iStock / Getty Images)

Fact Check: No, Trump Is Not Evicting Wild Bison from Their Grazing Land

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 7, 2026 at 12:58pm
Share

There is no home on the range for the wild bison under President Donald Trump’s administration — or, at least, that’s what the media has been telling you.

But is that accurate?

Starting earlier this year, you may have begun to see pieces pop up in the left-wing side of the liberal press that buffalo were being “evicted” from where they were roaming out in the American West by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: No, Trump Is Not Evicting Wild Bison from Their Grazing Land
Melania, RFK, Dr. Oz, and MAGA Mobilize to Save Teen, 15, Fighting Bone Cancer and Facing Bill Family Could Never Pay
Watch: Tom Homan Ruins Kathy Hochul's Night With Unexpected Update on Trump Policy on Live TV
Watch: Trump Mocks Newsom and 'Worst Political Interview I've Ever Seen,' Then Gets Even More Vicious, Leaving Audience Laughing
Watch: Clinton Adviser Carville Goes on Grotesque, Unhinged, Hypocritical Rant Against Trump, Lindsey Graham
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation