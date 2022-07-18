Fauci Announces He Will Be Leaving His Job

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a new interview that he will be retiring at the end of President Joe Biden’s term.

Fauci is currently the Chief Medical Officer to the president, as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, according to Fox News.

Fauci made the comments in an interview with Politico.

“I don’t think there is anything else that I, Tony Fauci, can do except leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision,” he said.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105. I think we’re going to be living with this,” he said in the interview.

Hallelujah and good riddance! May the ‘spirit of Fauci,’ aka fascist authoritarian control measures NEVER return! https://t.co/BdT5FTFAxj — Grace•Truth Element (@ElementHope) July 18, 2022



Fauci said he expects a contentious year if Republicans, with whom he has sparred, gain a majority in either house of Congress.

“They’re going to try and come after me, anyway. I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job,” he said. “I don’t make that a consideration in my career decision.”

“I don’t think they can say anything about the science,” he said. “If that’s what you want to investigate, be my guest. My telling somebody that it’s important to follow fundamental good public health practices … what are you going to investigate about that?”

In the interview, he said he has achieved what he called an “interesting relationship” with former President Donald Trump — who originally put Fauci in charge of the national response to COVID-19 — after the former president left office.

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Still asking: Why hasn’t Fauci been fired and put under FBI investigation yet? https://t.co/xZAVDPjYjy via @nypost — MrsKravitz (@MrsKravitz19) July 18, 2022

In speaking of the virus’s presence, Fauci called it a “steady state,” saying mass vaccination must continue.

“But the reason not to wait is that we’re not exactly in a lull,” he said, noting that it was “not impossible, but more difficult” to develop vaccines for coronavirus variants because the variants move faster than vaccines can be developed to fight them.

Until people think of Fauci as the biomedical equivalent of a war criminal, America has not fully faced up to the truth of what the expert class did to us in the name of “science” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 10, 2022



Fauci said he fears Americans are becoming complacent.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen because even the people who are compliant want this behind them,” Fauci said.

“What I try to convince them [of], with my communication method, is we’re not asking you to dramatically alter your lifestyle. We’re not asking you to really interfere with what you do with your life. We’re just asking you to consider some simple, doable mitigation methods.”

