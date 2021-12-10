Share
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Dec. 1.
Commentary
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Dec. 1. (Susan Walsh / AP)

Fauci Uses Santa as Prop for Vaccine Promotion, Makes This Ridiculous Statement to the Media

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 10, 2021 at 9:45am
Not content with his sway over the United States, American COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci is apparently extending his sphere of influence to encompass the North Pole, as well.

For the second year in a row, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases is taking an unusual interest in the vaccination status of one Kris Kringle, letting children and their parents know that Santa Claus has gotten his booster jab.

Fauci has used these PR offensives time and again to try and break down any resistance to his agenda. Here at The Western Journal, we’re resolute in our opposition to Fauci’s technocratic omnipresence in our daily lives — and you can help us by subscribing.

On Wednesday, USA Today reported Dr. Fauci assured them that everyone’s favorite ripe jolly old elf (not named Danny DeVito, that is) had gotten his booster shot.

“As Christmas approaches, Santa is making a list and checking it twice. He’s also ready to deliver presents around the world after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert,” the paper reported.

“Santa already has great innate immunity,” the NIAID director told the outlet.

“This year he is even more protected because he has been fully vaccinated and boosted. Santa will be just fine and is good to go!”

Oh, well, thank heavens. My kids were beginning to wonder until we got the go-ahead from the good doctor. Now we can put up the tree!

This is our second Christmas where virtually every American and their children are distinctly aware of Fauci — and it’s the second one where he’s used Santa as part of a vaccine-awareness campaign.

Is it time for Anthony Fauci to go?

Last year, Fauci told the same publication that Mr. Claus wasn’t at risk of “spreading any infections to anybody.”

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci said.

However, he told CNN that immunity wasn’t quite so innate. Instead, he said he’d personally vaccinated St. Nicholas.

“Well, I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” Fauci said in an appearance on the network last December.

“So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”

Yes, because the NIAID director had nothing better to do than sit on a plane to the North Pole for 12 hours to give Santa his inoculation. If the toy factory up there doesn’t have access to health care of their own and needs to rely on our COVID czar to administer the eponymous Fauci ouchie, the vaccines should be the least of everyone’s worries. It’s time to get Santa’s elves the tinsel-lung treatment they all deserve, I say.

No, it’s not unusual for Santa to be used for everything from raising money for the Salvation Army to hawking fizzy sugar-water for Coca-Cola.

It’s a bit different, however, when the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in America since World War II is commandeering Kringle for his own machinations, which — like it or not — aren’t universally popular.

This was pathetic enough last year when Fauci appeared on CNN to talk about giving St. Nicholas his shot. This year, it’s not just pathetic, it’s divisive. Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus — and he’ll be giving Dr. Fauci a whole lot of coal this year.

Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




