FBI Arrests Teen at Airport After Discovering Disturbing ISIS Plot

Authorities arrested a teenager in Colorado on Friday for allegedly attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Davin Daniel Meyer of Castle Rock, Colorado, is under investigation by the FBI Denver Field Office in conjunction with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly pledging allegiance to the leader of ISIS and intending to travel to Iraq to serve as a fighter for ISIS, according to a statement from the DOJ. He attempted to board a flight at the Denver International Airport, where he was arrested by the authorities.

“He wanted to die in his early twenties for Allah,” according to an affidavit reviewed by The Associated Press. Meyer had previously been diagnosed with conditions including autism spectrum disorder and major depressive disorder and has received treatment for these ailments.

Meyer communicated online with someone who claimed to be an Islamic State operator but who was an FBI informant, a document reviewed by the AP said. The document also revealed that Meyer was having problems finding a job that would allow him to follow his religious practices, such as not listening to music or interacting with women.

Meyer purchased a ticket to travel to Ankara, Turkey, on July 14, where he would supposedly meet with Islamic State members and then go to Iraq to become a fighter, the affidavit reviewed by the AP said.

Meyer has been under investigation since June 2022.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

