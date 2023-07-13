The Biden administration’s Department of Justice web page on the dangers of child sex trafficking is suddenly missing some very crucial text that raises further questions as to the degree the department has been politicized.

In fact, in recent months, most of the original text on what the public should look for has been deleted — presumably in order to protect an embattled pro-LGBT White House and its failed border policies.

According to an archive of the page, up until recently, the DOJ warned off international sex trafficking rings that use the border to exploit children.

A section on “International Sex Trafficking of Minors” for years read as follows:

“One form of sex trafficking involves the cross border transportation of children. In these situations, traffickers recruit and transfer children across international borders in order to sexually exploit them in another country.

“The traffickers can be individuals working alone, organized crime groups, enterprises, or networks of criminals working together to traffic children into prostitution across country lines.”

The DOJ reported that once missing and exploited children enter the country illegally, they often are never found and are afraid to come forward.

Other crucial excerpts on the international slave trade are also missing.

One obvious explanation for why this information is suddenly gone is that President Joe Biden and his administration have watched over an open border for the last two-and-a-half years.

Why else would anyone in federal law enforcement in the corrupt federal government feel it is necessary to remove such important information?

But there are also excerpts missing that could be interpreted as pointing toward the LGBT community.

For example, in its previous form, the DOJ warned of predators whose motives might be to take advantage of young people whose backgrounds could match those of confused kids in distress.

One of those excerpts once read:

“Offenders of this crime who are commonly referred to as traffickers, or pimps, target vulnerable children and gain control over them using a variety of manipulative methods. Victims frequently fall prey to traffickers who lure them in with an offer of food, clothes, attention, friendship, love, and a seemingly safe place to sleep.”

Another stated bluntly:

“It is common for traffickers to isolate victims by moving them far away from friends and family, altering their physical appearances, or continuously moving them to new locations. Victims are heavily conditioned to remain loyal to the trafficker and to distrust law enforcement.”

Organizations that cater to children who are confused about sexuality and gender often report they feel ostracized and end up homeless.

For example, the LGBT youth group The Trevor Project states that 28 percent of young people in its community have been homeless.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that such a situation would set some of these kids up to be taken advantage of.

We know with the modern left’s extreme views on gender, kids are being urged to undergo life-altering surgeries. Who knows where some of them end up?

That fact might explain why the DOJ’s warning that predators who are known for “altering” the physical appearance of their victims is now gone.

More information about the trafficking of human beings is always better than less — especially in regard to children.

But for some reason that has not been addressed publicly, the DOJ cut out this very important information — whittling it down from more than 1,300 words to only 400.

The department also removed the following 2011 quote from then-Deputy Attorney General James Cole:

“Some of our most vulnerable children also face the threat of being victimized by commercial sexual exploitation. Runaways, throwaways, sexual assault victims, and neglected children can be recruited into a violent life of forced prostitution.”

Given the politicized nature of federal law enforcement under the Biden administration, we can only assume the DOJ removed information about victims who are inconvenient and that it was done for political reasons.

The White House is truly shameless.

