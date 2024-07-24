Share
FBI Conducts Pre-Dawn Raid at Home of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Former Deputy Chief of Staff

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2024 at 1:16pm
The home of a former high-ranking member of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s staff was the target of an FBI raid Tuesday.

The pre-dawn raid in a Manhasset gated community targeted the $3.5 million home of Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to Hochul, according to The New York Times.

No criminal charges have been filed against either Sun or her husband, Chris Hu.

An FBI representative said agents from the New York City office “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity” at home, but would not comment further.

The Times reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn obtained the warrant to authorize the search, but officials there would not comment on what the agents were looking for.

A report in the New York Post said that Sun left state government under a cloud last year.

The report, citing a source it did not name, said Sun was fired after unspecified “evidence of misconduct” emerged.

The source said the incident was referred to law enforcement.

Sun spent 14 years in state government, with duties related to business development, Asian American affairs and diversity.

According to Newsday, Sun began a 15-month stint in the governor’s office after Hochul succeeded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2021.

In November 2022, she left the executive chamber for a position in the state Department of Labor, according to the Times.

In early 2023, she left state government and served as the campaign manager for unsuccessful Democratic congressional candidate Austin Cheng

Hu, Sun’s husband, runs a liquor store and a medical supplies company among other business ventures.

A security guard at the gated community where Sun lives said agents made two trips to the house.

Hochul’s office declined to comment on the raid.

According to WNBC-TV, Hu declined to comment when he was reached by phone Tuesday.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation