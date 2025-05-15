Share
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for a press conference to announce the results of Operation Restore Justice on May 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for a press conference to announce the results of Operation Restore Justice on May 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Pam Bondi Reportedly Shifting DOJ Funds, Leftists Will Hate Where It's Headed

 By Jack Davis  May 15, 2025 at 8:06am
A massive change is under way within the Department of Justice as money set aside for social policy is directed at fighting crime, according to a new report.

Funding formerly steered to groups that support transgender ideology and initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, will now be used to bolster America’s front line of defense against crime, according to Fox News.

A Justice Department official who Fox News did not name said the change comes from the top as Attorney General Pam Bondi reshapes the department.

“The Department of Justice under Pam Bondi will not waste discretionary funds on DEI passion projects that do not make Americans safer,” the official said.

“We will use our money to get criminals off the streets, seize drugs, and in some cases, fund programs that deliver a tangible impact for victims of crime,” the official said.

Terminating DEI programs was among Bondi’s first priorities after she was confirmed.

Bondi told has said that her department is “arresting violent terrorists, dismantling cartel networks, and rooting DEI out of American institutions.”

“We will continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda,” Bondi said.

As the nation celebrated National Police Week, Bondi made her support for local law enforcement clear.

Do you want to see even more resources diverted to law enforcement?

“During Police Week, many in law enforcement gather in Washington, D.C., to honor, remember, and pay respects to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. This Department of Justice will never forget them,” she posted on X.

Last week, Bondi showed that her department is doing more than just talking about the drug problems at the root of much of America’s crime, according to a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, a part of the vast Department of Justice, announced the largest seizure of fentanyl in history.

State and Local Officials Preparing for Pardon of Derek Chauvin: Report

The DEA seized 2.7 million fentanyl pills in Albuquerque, New Mexico,  and arrested 16 people.


“This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” Bondi said.

“This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




