Pam Bondi Reportedly Shifting DOJ Funds, Leftists Will Hate Where It's Headed

A massive change is under way within the Department of Justice as money set aside for social policy is directed at fighting crime, according to a new report.

Funding formerly steered to groups that support transgender ideology and initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, will now be used to bolster America’s front line of defense against crime, according to Fox News.

A Justice Department official who Fox News did not name said the change comes from the top as Attorney General Pam Bondi reshapes the department.

“The Department of Justice under Pam Bondi will not waste discretionary funds on DEI passion projects that do not make Americans safer,” the official said.

“We will use our money to get criminals off the streets, seize drugs, and in some cases, fund programs that deliver a tangible impact for victims of crime,” the official said.

Terminating DEI programs was among Bondi’s first priorities after she was confirmed.

Bondi told has said that her department is “arresting violent terrorists, dismantling cartel networks, and rooting DEI out of American institutions.”

“We will continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda,” Bondi said.

As the nation celebrated National Police Week, Bondi made her support for local law enforcement clear.

Do you want to see even more resources diverted to law enforcement? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

During Police Week, many in law enforcement gather in Washington, D.C., to honor, remember, and pay respects to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. This Department of Justice will never forget them. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 12, 2025

“During Police Week, many in law enforcement gather in Washington, D.C., to honor, remember, and pay respects to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. This Department of Justice will never forget them,” she posted on X.

Last week, Bondi showed that her department is doing more than just talking about the drug problems at the root of much of America’s crime, according to a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, a part of the vast Department of Justice, announced the largest seizure of fentanyl in history.

The DEA seized 2.7 million fentanyl pills in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and arrested 16 people.

🇺🇸 @AGPamBondi, state attorneys general, and LE officials gathered at the White House yesterday for National Police Week. AG Bondi made it clear: @POTUS’s directive is to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN—and that’s only possible with the full support of our state and local partners. pic.twitter.com/JPqHY3dsQB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2025



“This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” Bondi said.

“This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.