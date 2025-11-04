FBI Identifies Suspects in Alleged Halloween Terror Plot, Releases Gun Range Photos

For better or for worse, Halloween has increasingly become associated with darkness, the occult, and the macabre.

Due in no small part to the thankless work of the FBI, this year’s Halloween wasn’t nearly as dark or macabre as it could’ve been — and that’s objectively for the better.

According to Fox News, the FBI foiled an “ISIS-inspired terror attack” that would have involved a massacre in Detroit on Halloween. The plot was allegedly codenamed “Pumpkin.”

“Mohmed Ali, of Dearborn, Michigan, and Majed Mahmoud are accused of plotting to launch a terror-inspired mass shooting codenamed ‘pumpkin,’ according to court documents,” Fox reported.

“They’ve been charged with receiving, transferring and attempting to receive and transfer firearms knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that they would be used to commit terrorism.”

ABC News noted that, according to the FBI, multiple raids were conducted in the early hours of Pumpkin Day:

Fox noted that Mahomoud’s attorney says that both defendants are 20 years old.

And those 20-year-old defendants appeared to be armed to the teeth.

Those aforementioned early morning raids yielded “three AR-15-style rifles, two shotguns, four pistols and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, along with other evidence including GoPro cameras, tactical vests and other gear.”

And in case there was any confusion on what these two defendants were allegedly planning with all that weaponry, photos have since circulated of Ali at a gun range:

Mohmed Ali, pictured below, and Majed Mahmoud have been identified as the Muslim extremist suspects accused by federal authorities of planning a Halloween terror plot in Michigan. Many Muslims believe in the teachings of their religion that it is justified to wage offensive… pic.twitter.com/6ZanuEjfYr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 3, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel took a small victory lap for the FBI’s quick — and likely life-saving — investigation into this terror plot.

🚨 The FBI stopped a potential terrorist attack in Michigan before it could unfold. Thanks to swift action and coordination with our partners, a violent plot tied to international terrorism was disrupted. This is what defending the homeland looks like — vigilance saves lives. pic.twitter.com/r5rkvF5b0D — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025

“The FBI stopped a potential terrorist attack in Michigan before it could unfold,” Patel posted on Halloween. “Thanks to swift action and coordination with our partners, a violent plot tied to international terrorism was disrupted.

“This is what defending the homeland looks like — vigilance saves lives.”

“With today’s unsealed criminal complaint, the American people can see the results of months of tireless investigative work where the FBI acted quickly and likely saved many lives,” Patel also told Fox. “We’ll continue to follow the facts, uphold the law, and deliver justice for the American people.”

Fox said the criminal complaint “includes multiple unnamed co-conspirators who allegedly practiced shooting at ranges with Ali and Mahmoud.

“They also allegedly scouted potential attack locations in Ferndale, Michigan, a suburb north of Detroit known in part for its LGBT nightlife.”

The alleged plot reportedly began on Sept. 1, before the FBI ultimately intervened.

Both defendants were in court on Monday.

