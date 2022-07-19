FDA Issues Recall on Walmart and Amazon Freeze-Dried Blueberries for High Levels of Lead

Two batches of organic freeze-dried blueberries are being recalled due to suspected high lead content.

Brandstorm Inc. announced the voluntary recall of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries. The recall was posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the recall was issued “because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA’s recommended limits; per the serving size specified on the nutritional facts panel.”

The company’s recall notice did not specify where the blueberries were sold.

Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Amazon all sell the product, according to the Daily Mail. Safeway, Sprouts, H-E-B and Bed Bath & Beyond also carry the Natierra brand, according to NBC.

***RECALL WARNING***

Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries

Voluntary recall due to lead levels

Product Lot Numbers:

2021363-1 & 2022026-1 For more information on the recall, visit: https://t.co/sn5O5hBmBR pic.twitter.com/7eSNeLcx7x — SenecaCntyHealthDept (@SenecaCountyDOH) July 19, 2022

The impacted product is sold in a white-and-blue pouch with the Natierra brand name. The lot number is located on the bottom right of the pouch.

Lot number 2021363-1, with a Best By Date of December 2024, and Lot 2022026-1, with a Best By date of January 2025 are the lot numbers being recalled.

Should foreign-grown products like this be banned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 75% (3 Votes) No: 25% (1 Votes)

The recall announcement said that “The concern was identified upon testing conducted by a lab in Maryland. An investigation was conducted by the packing site.”

“The original heavy metal reports received for the crop year showed no presence of lead and-or cause for batch testing. After further investigation it was found that the product’s county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the recall notice said.

“As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal,” the notice said.

The company said consumers should discard the product and claim a refund.

“Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Returns will be provided at the point of sale through validation of lot codes on the affected pouches. Those who purchased online at www.Natierra.com can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund. Customers with questions may call 310-559-0259, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message utilizing the www.Natierra.com website,” the recall notice said.

The recall notice said the company is not aware of anyone being impacted by the blueberries.

The notice explained why the recall was necessary.

“People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs,” the notice said.

“Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning,” the notice said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.