Massive Recall Announced, Every Moment This Stays in Your House Is a Step Toward Disaster

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2022 at 10:03am
If you bought one of the latest and greatest patio umbrellas with a solar panel and lights, you may have a fire hazard around your home.

The “10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas” produced by SunVilla Corp. were sold at Costco, according to USA Today.

About 400,000 of the umbrellas, which sold for between $130 and $160, are being recalled. About 33,000 of the umbrellas were sold in Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns, “The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

“The firm has received six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating,” the CPSC said.

“This includes three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter,” the CPSC said on its website.

“Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. Consumers unable to return the product to Costco can contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a refund. SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers.”

The CPSC noted that the umbrellas were made in China.

The umbrellas were sold through Costco from December 2020 through May 2022, USA Today reported.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration noted that lithium batteries can pose a risk.

“While lithium batteries are normally safe, they may cause injury if they have design defects, are made of low quality materials, are assembled incorrectly, are used or recharged improperly or are damaged,” according to OSHA’s website.


“In February 2018, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Status Report on High Energy Density Batteries Project reported over 25,000 overheating or fire incidents involving more than 400 types of lithium battery- powered consumer products that occurred over a five-year period,” OSHA reported.

“Workers who wear or frequently handle lithium-powered devices or batteries are particularly at risk if a lithium battery catches fire or explodes since the device or battery is close to the body,” OSHA reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation