If you bought one of the latest and greatest patio umbrellas with a solar panel and lights, you may have a fire hazard around your home.

The “10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas” produced by SunVilla Corp. were sold at Costco, according to USA Today.

About 400,000 of the umbrellas, which sold for between $130 and $160, are being recalled. About 33,000 of the umbrellas were sold in Canada.

#RECALL: SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrella recalled due to fire hazard.

Immediately stop using the recalled umbrella and return to Costco Canada for a refund. Find out more:https://t.co/lFJAplHQPH pic.twitter.com/QsMiWJ13Gi — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) June 23, 2022

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns, “The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

“The firm has received six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating,” the CPSC said.

“This includes three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter,” the CPSC said on its website.

“Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. Consumers unable to return the product to Costco can contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a refund. SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers.”

The CPSC noted that the umbrellas were made in China.

The umbrellas were sold through Costco from December 2020 through May 2022, USA Today reported.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration noted that lithium batteries can pose a risk.

“While lithium batteries are normally safe, they may cause injury if they have design defects, are made of low quality materials, are assembled incorrectly, are used or recharged improperly or are damaged,” according to OSHA’s website. Amid uptick in fire, Blakeman, firefighters discuss dangers of lithium batteries https://t.co/5bd825CKZt — usa share news (@usasharenews) June 21, 2022

“In February 2018, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Status Report on High Energy Density Batteries Project reported over 25,000 overheating or fire incidents involving more than 400 types of lithium battery- powered consumer products that occurred over a five-year period,” OSHA reported. “Workers who wear or frequently handle lithium-powered devices or batteries are particularly at risk if a lithium battery catches fire or explodes since the device or battery is close to the body,” OSHA reported.

