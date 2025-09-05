FDA Recall: Radioactive Shrimp May Be in Your Fridge

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice on Aug. 28 warning that thousands of imported cocktail shrimp packages may have radioactive material.

According to the notice, the 6-ounce cocktail shrimp product sold by AquaStar Corp may have been “prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137.”

The material is a “man-made radioisotope of cesium,” a highly reactive alkali metal.

Some 26,400 packages of shrimp, which were imported from Indonesia, may have been affected by the material.

Cesium-137 is a byproduct of nuclear processes.

“Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination,” the FDA said.

There are health effects with “longer term, repeated low dose exposure,” which includes “consumption of contaminated food or water over time.”

Such exposure to cesium-137 can cause “an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.”

The affected cocktail shrimp packages were sold only in Walmart stores across the country between July 31, 2025, and Aug. 16, 2025.

“The product was sold in refrigerated condition and has a 12-day shelf life and with various Best if Use By dates,” the FDA said.

The recalled cocktail shrimp product has the UPC 19434612191, and the Lot Codes 10662 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125, which can be found at the bottom of the plastic tray.

The FDA said that no illnesses have yet been reported.

“Consumers who have purchased affected shrimps should not consume the product and should dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the notice continued.

ABC News reported that the shrimp was processed by the Indonesian company PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, which operates as BMS Foods.

The firm has been added “to a new import alert for chemical contamination to stop products from this firm from coming into the U.S. until the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation,” the FDA said in a press release, per the outlet.

Those with questions can contact AquaStar Corp at 1-800-331-3440.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.