Cans of Dr. Pepper soda are displayed in a file photo dated June 3, 2024. A recall of more than 19,000 cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar has been upgraded by the Food and Drug Administration.
FDA Upgrades Recall Issued Over 'Zero Sugar' Soda That's Anything But

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2025 at 5:30am
The Food and Drug Administration has upgraded its recall of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar.

In May, the FDA announced a voluntary recall of 19,203 mislabeled 12-ounce cans of Dr. Pepper Zero sugar because they were found to contain the same amount of sugar as regular Dr. Pepper, according to Fox News Digital.

A regular can of Dr. Pepper contains 39 grams of sugar.

The recall covered 12-pack and 24-pack cases

Late last week, the FDA’s recall was upgraded to Class II.

A Class II recall involves “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

The recalled cans were made by Jacksonville, Florida-based Pepsi Beverages Company,

The Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans being recalled carry the product code XXXXRS05165 and carry a “best by” date of Feb. 16, 2026.

The beverage was sent to retailers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

All impacted cans have been removed from store shelves, Dr. Pepper representative Katie Gilroy said.

According to Foodsafetynews.com, “Mislabeled products, such as full-sugar soda labeled as zero sugar, can pose risks to individuals with dietary restrictions, such as those managing diabetes or following low-sugar diets.

“Consuming unexpected sugar may lead to temporary effects like elevated blood sugar levels or digestive discomfort. Though this is a Class II recall with a low probability of severe health outcomes, consumers experiencing adverse effects should consult a healthcare provider,” the site reported.

The FDA notice did not say what consumers should do with the soda, but elsewhere, the FDA suggested that recalled products can be returned to the place where they were purchased, as noted by Today.

In 2024, the FDA made 241 food and beverage recalls, an eight percent increase from 2023, a report published by the nonprofit Public Interest Research Group said, according to Newsweek.

The biggest cause for recalls was undeclared allergens or ingredients.

Conversation