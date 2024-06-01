Newsweek said it had reached out to the FDA for an explanation as to why not all the products involved in the original recall had been upgraded to the Class II level.
When the recall notice was first published, no classification was given for it.
A Class I recall indicates that “there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” the FDA explains on its website.
The least serious classification is Class III, which means the product recalled is unlikely to impact a consumer’s health.
Class II, in the middle, is used when “use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the website says.
In the case of the H-E-B ice cream recall, the FDA has assigned a Class II designation because of the “[p]otential presence of metal fragments” in the product, the announcement said.
However, no known injuries had been reported in relation to the metal fragments, it added.
The ice cream products recalled were sold in all H-E-B stories in Texas, as well as Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores throughout the state.
“All product related to this recall has been removed from store shelves,” the announcement read. “Customers who purchased the products should not consume the items and can return them to the store for a full refund.”
The company also said that it was working to get replacement product back on the shelves as quickly as it could.
The recalled products display UPC codes of 4122062948 and 4122081930, Newsweek reported, but the codes appear only on the bag containing the ice cream cups, and not on the cups themselves.
The company also published its customer service number, 855-432-4438, for any readers in need of additional information. That number is manned from 8-to-5 CST on weekdays, the company said.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.