Fed-Up Bill O'Reilly Goes on Passionate Rant About His Progressive Ex-Friends

In a video shared by Citizen Free Press on X (formerly Twitter), Bill O’Reilly went off on a rant that perhaps many of us can sympathize with.

On his podcast, “No Spin News,” O’Reilly revealed that he doesn’t “have progressive friends anymore.”

The journalist, enraged by progressive policies that have run our economy and major cities into the ground, began by saying, “We got to stop this now.” As for his “progressive friends,” he said, “they’re gone, because I can’t stomach them.”

Bill O’Reilly has had enough: “I don’t have any progressive friends any more, they’re gone. I can’t stomach them! I’ve had it!” pic.twitter.com/J2Pa6FmBix — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 11, 2024

Those are some harsh words. Did he give any good reasons for saying that?

O’Reilly led with his outrage at the crime running rampant in blue cities, thanks to “progressive DAs funded by George Soros [who] don’t want to punish the violent criminals.” If you support that, he said, then “get out of my house … I’ve had it.”

O’Reilly then dropped a much needed truth bomb for those on the fence: “Biden is not going to get any better,” and “Trump governed this nation in a responsible way … and if you don’t believe that, you’re a moron.”

O’Reilly went on to describe how much better things were under Trump, and how much worse they are under Biden, but the essence of his rant is that he can’t stomach his former progressive friends anymore because they are so blinded by their ideology that they can’t see what a dumpster fire everything is becoming under Biden’s appalling mismanagement.

Do you agree with Bill O’Reilly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And, while most of us wouldn’t express our feelings so harshly, most of us can probably at least sympathize with his position.

Politically, our country is more polarized than ever.

Whereas, even at the beginning of O’Reilly’s journalistic career back in the 70s and 80s, people on both sides of the aisle could have cordial discussions and disagreements about their political beliefs.

But now, many conservatives never speak about their politics in public or at the workplace for fear of reprisal from our elite institutions.

And, by contrast, many progressives feel emboldened to display their sexual deviancy or call for violence against their political enemies in public forums like TikTok.

Your ordinary American and average progressive operate in completely different, and directly opposed, belief systems. The Democrats and Republicans of the 60s, the 70s and 80s could happily coexist with each other, having at least a decent amount of beliefs in common.

But today’s conservatives and progressives have almost none.

We perhaps shouldn’t hasten to say friendships with progressives and conservatives are completely impossible, but the truth is that the American people are suffering terribly at the hands of progressive policies.

O’Reilly might seem harsh in jettisoning his progressive friendships, but it is understandable.

If nothing else, it’s difficult to find common ground with someone who champions everything you find deplorable.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.