Fed-Up Bill O'Reilly Goes on Passionate Rant About His Progressive Ex-Friends
In a video shared by Citizen Free Press on X (formerly Twitter), Bill O’Reilly went off on a rant that perhaps many of us can sympathize with.
On his podcast, “No Spin News,” O’Reilly revealed that he doesn’t “have progressive friends anymore.”
The journalist, enraged by progressive policies that have run our economy and major cities into the ground, began by saying, “We got to stop this now.” As for his “progressive friends,” he said, “they’re gone, because I can’t stomach them.”
Bill O’Reilly has had enough:
“I don’t have any progressive friends any more, they’re gone. I can’t stomach them! I’ve had it!” pic.twitter.com/J2Pa6FmBix
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 11, 2024
Those are some harsh words. Did he give any good reasons for saying that?
O’Reilly led with his outrage at the crime running rampant in blue cities, thanks to “progressive DAs funded by George Soros [who] don’t want to punish the violent criminals.” If you support that, he said, then “get out of my house … I’ve had it.”
O’Reilly then dropped a much needed truth bomb for those on the fence: “Biden is not going to get any better,” and “Trump governed this nation in a responsible way … and if you don’t believe that, you’re a moron.”
O’Reilly went on to describe how much better things were under Trump, and how much worse they are under Biden, but the essence of his rant is that he can’t stomach his former progressive friends anymore because they are so blinded by their ideology that they can’t see what a dumpster fire everything is becoming under Biden’s appalling mismanagement.
And, while most of us wouldn’t express our feelings so harshly, most of us can probably at least sympathize with his position.
Politically, our country is more polarized than ever.
Whereas, even at the beginning of O’Reilly’s journalistic career back in the 70s and 80s, people on both sides of the aisle could have cordial discussions and disagreements about their political beliefs.
But now, many conservatives never speak about their politics in public or at the workplace for fear of reprisal from our elite institutions.
And, by contrast, many progressives feel emboldened to display their sexual deviancy or call for violence against their political enemies in public forums like TikTok.
Your ordinary American and average progressive operate in completely different, and directly opposed, belief systems. The Democrats and Republicans of the 60s, the 70s and 80s could happily coexist with each other, having at least a decent amount of beliefs in common.
But today’s conservatives and progressives have almost none.
We perhaps shouldn’t hasten to say friendships with progressives and conservatives are completely impossible, but the truth is that the American people are suffering terribly at the hands of progressive policies.
O’Reilly might seem harsh in jettisoning his progressive friendships, but it is understandable.
If nothing else, it’s difficult to find common ground with someone who champions everything you find deplorable.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.