Anti-I.C.E. protesters clash with federal agents at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 18.
Anti-I.C.E. protesters clash with federal agents at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 18. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Blocks Trump from Deploying National Guard to Portland, Says Anti-ICE Protests Haven't Gotten Violent Enough Yet

 By Jack Davis  November 3, 2025 at 7:55am
Antifa has not yet been sufficiently violent in Portland, Oregon, that anyone other than sympathetic Portland police officers should be deployed to contain it, according to a federal judge.

In a Sunday night ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut blocked the deployment of the National Guard, which President Donald Trump wanted to patrol the streets of violence-racked Portland to protect federal immigration agents who have been the subjects of months of violent protests.

The judge, nominated by Trump, gave the city of Portland and the states of Oregon and California a preliminary injunction that will be in effect until her Friday ruling, according to KATU.

Immergut’s injunction tips her hand that she is likely to rule against Trump.

WARNING: The following videos contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

The judge said that during the months of protests, violence was “sporadic.”

She ruled that “there’s no credible evidence that during the approximately two months before the President’s federalization order, protests grew out of control or involved more than isolated and sporadic instances of violent conduct that resulted in no serious injuries to federal personnel.”

Protests from June 15 and Sept. 27 were “generally uneventful,” she said.

Stray bits of law-breaking were contained by local and federal authorities already on the scene, she ruled.


Although there were instances of unlawful behavior, the judge noted that local and federal law enforcement were able to manage the situation.

Although protests have often closed the driveway of a U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Immergut said the record shows that the driveway is cleared and that ICE was able to move to another location, meaning that even if a mob chased ICE out of its offices, it could still perform its functions.

Although the Trump administration referred to the antifa-led protests as a rebellion, the judge said it did not meet her definition of one.

Immergut said Portland police are the best ones to decide how to deal with the anti-Trump protesters.

“Based on trial testimony that this Court found credible, particularly the testimony of Portland Police Bureau command staff, who work in Portland and have first-hand knowledge of the crowds at the ICE building from June to the present, the protests in Portland at the time of the National Guard call outs are likely not a ‘rebellion,’ and likely do not pose a danger of rebellion,” she wrote, according to Fox News.

Portland is on record as being biased, writing on a city website, “The City of Portland has publicly opposed the use of excessive force by federal agents and the broader enforcement approach of the Trump Administration, emphasizing that all people — including those impacted by immigration actions and those who peacefully protest — deserve to be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




