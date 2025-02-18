The Trump administration’s obedience to a federal judge’s order on transgender health information has come with a dose of Trump-style defiance.

A federal judge last week ordered that information taken offline by the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration be restored while a lawsuit over taking down the information moves forward, according to CBS.

The information concerning transgender health issues had been taken down to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order on sex and gender.

In restoring the information specified in a lawsuit by Doctors for America that claimed the information was necessary for medical professionals, the Trump administration added its belief that the restored information was bunk.

The Trump administration directed CDC & FDA to place a notice harshly condemning “gender ideology” on agency webpages that a federal judge ordered be restored online this week. w/ @bylenasun https://t.co/K5nkhJKeo7 — Rachel Roubein (@rachel_roubein) February 14, 2025



For example, a youth risk behavior surveillance system page now includes a disclaimer saying that the Trump administration does not support the information on the page.

“Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate and disconnected from the immutable biological reality that there are two sexes, male and female,” the disclaimed said.

“The Trump Administration rejects gender ideology and condemns the harms it causes to children, by promoting their chemical and surgical mutilation, and to women, by depriving them of their dignity, safety, well-being, and opportunities,” the notice continued.

“This page does not reflect biological reality and therefore the Administration and this Department reject it.”

Do you approve of the Trump administration's disclaimers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Last week, as noted by CBS, U.S. District Judge John Bates gave Doctors for America a temporary restraining order that kept the information available. Doctors for America claimed taking down the information violated federal law and would harm patients.

Federal judge John Bates has ordered the Trump administration to restore HHS, CDC, and FDA websites providing information on sex change operations and gender ideology. No federal judge can compel the government to assist in the mutilation and destruction of children. pic.twitter.com/j2l5zaojrg — Whiplash531 (@531Whiplash) February 14, 2025

Bates was nominated to the federal bench by former President George W. Bush.

The order keeps the pages online until Feb. 25, according to WUSA.

While narrowly complying with the court order for some websites, other web resources that were taken down in compliance with the presidential executive order remain dark, according to CBS.

Trump’s executive order said, “Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being. The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself.”

“This unhealthy road is paved by an ongoing and purposeful attack against the ordinary and longstanding use and understanding of biological and scientific terms, replacing the immutable biological reality of sex with an internal, fluid, and subjective sense of self unmoored from biological facts,” the order said.

“Invalidating the true and biological category of ‘woman’ improperly transforms laws and policies designed to protect sex-based opportunities into laws and policies that undermine them, replacing longstanding, cherished legal rights and values with an identity-based, inchoate social concept.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.