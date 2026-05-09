A Nation Under God: A Call to Prayer, Courage, and Renewal

On the National Day of Prayer, Americans across the country pause to seek God’s wisdom, mercy, and guidance. It is a moment to reflect on who we are as a nation: a people shaped by faith, rooted in Judeo-Christian values, and united under God. It reminds us that our strength is not found solely in military power or economic success, but in our enduring reliance on the protection and guidance of Divine Providence.

From our earliest beginnings, faith has been central to the American story. The Pilgrims fled religious persecution in search of the freedom to worship. In 1775, the First Continental Congress called for a day of “public humiliation, fasting, and prayer” as the nation struggled for independence. In 1789, President George Washington issued the first Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation, declaring that “it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God … and humbly to implore His protection and favor.”

That foundation has endured through the generations. In 1952, President Harry S. Truman and Congress established the National Day of Prayer, setting aside a time “on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation,” reaffirming our “firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence.”

Today, in 2026, that call remains as urgent as ever. Our nation faces a profound struggle — a battle over our very identity. At its core is a simple but essential truth: we are not self-sufficient. As declared in our founding document, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” Our identity is not something we invent; it is rooted in who we were created to be. As a nation, we are called to reflect our Creator, recognizing that our dignity, purpose, and prosperity are not self-made, but endowed by Him.

Yet today, America faces a deep cultural, social, and spiritual crisis — one driven, in part, by a departure from these foundational truths. This is not only a national issue, but a challenge within the church itself. Over the past decades, we have witnessed a steady erosion of the moral and spiritual pillars that have long sustained both our faith and our democracy. Too often, Christians have stood silent, allowing apathy to speak louder than conviction.

This drift is evident in the weakening of the family, confusion about our social fabric, and the loss of a clear moral framework rooted in biblical truth. One of the clearest signs of this decline is the troubling rise of anti-Semitism across our nation. As Christians, we must recognize that anti-Semitism is not only an attack on the Jewish people — it is an affront to the very foundations of our faith. Christianity is inseparable from its Jewish roots. To stand against anti-Semitism is to stand for truth, for history, and for the integrity of our own beliefs.

Scripture asks a piercing question: “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (Psalm 11:3). The answer is not retreat — it is renewal.

On this National Day of Prayer, we call on churches across America to lead with both clarity and compassion. We must return to our foundation — the word of God — and teach it faithfully. This requires courage: a willingness to stand firm in biblical truth, even when it runs counter to cultural trends and popular ideologies.

We also call on Christians to live as ambassadors of Christ in a divided world — reflecting His love not only in word, but in action. That means serving our communities, caring for the poor, the vulnerable, the homeless, and the imprisoned. It means leading by example, showing that truth and love are not opposites, but inseparable.

Now is not the time for silence. Christians must not be intimidated by the loudest voices of the moment. We are called to stand publicly against hatred, to defend religious freedom, to uphold the God-given design of family, and to build bridges where division seeks to prevail — without compromising truth.

We are also called to holiness — through obedience to God’s word. Faithfulness in the small things invites God’s grace into the greater things. We must not sacrifice our identity or forfeit our blessings at the altar of convenience or popularity.

Scripture calls us plainly: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem” (Psalm 122:6). This command is not rooted in politics, but in covenant, history, and hope. To pray for Israel is not to ignore the suffering of others — it is to ask for God’s peace to prevail where human solutions have failed. As Genesis 12:3 reminds us, “I will bless those who bless you.” Our nations have been blessed, because we have supported Israel from a biblical perspective. Our faith is rooted in a Jewish foundation; without it, there is no Christianity.

Today, as the world is marked by conflict and division, we pray that our nation would align with the will of God — that it would be restored to what He intended it to be. And in this great nation — the land of the free and the home of the brave — may we have the courage to live out what we profess: that we are, indeed, one nation under God.

Rev. Carlos Duran is president of the National Hispanic Pastors Alliance, where he leads efforts to strengthen the influence and leadership of Hispanic Christian communities nationwide.