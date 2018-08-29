Female Fighter Pilot McSally Hammers Liberal Opponent Sinema With ‘Pink Tutu’ Ad

Congresswoman Martha McSally — who won the Arizona Republican primary Tuesday night to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake — recently released an ad contrasting her record as the nation’s first female combat fighter pilot with her Democratic opponent, who protested the troops following the Sept. 11th attacks.

“Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11. I was deployed to the Middle East,” McSally says in the opening of the ad. “Led airstrikes against the Taliban. I know the price of freedom.”

The Air Force Academy graduate then recounts, “While we were in harm’s way in uniform, Kyrsten Sinema was protesting us in a pink tutu and denigrating our service.”

McSally, 52, concludes, “The world is a dangerous place. We need leaders who understand the threat and respect our troops. Krysten Sinema fails the test.”

Martha McSally fought the Taliban, @kyrstensinema protested our troops in a tutu. We need a strong leader to protect Arizona & honor our veterans, not a liberal activist. #FlightSuitsNotTutus #AZSen pic.twitter.com/bM4XdWij61 — McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) August 23, 2018

McSally made reference to the ad during her victory speech Tuesday night in Tempe, Arizona.

“This is how I see this campaign: It’s a choice between a doer and a talker, between a patriot and a protester. Did you guys like those side-by-side outfits?” she asked to the crowd’s clear delight.

McSally continued, “Between a career fighter pilot and a career politician. Between proven grit and Hollywood glitz.”

“Now there’s nothing wrong with Hollywood glitz, right?” she asked. “Like, I’m as impressed as anyone that my opponent brags that she owns over 100 pairs of shoes. I, on the other hand, have over 100 combat missions, serving our country.”

The audience responded with roars of approval and applause.

The Hill reported that Sinema, 42, helped organize the Arizona Alliance for Peaceful Justice in the wake of 9/11. The group labeled military action “an inappropriate response to terrorism” and advocated for using the legal system to bring Osama Bin Laden to justice.

Sinema, who has sought to position herself as a moderate in red Arizona, was a Green Party activist in the 2000s and a liberal state legislator, USA Today reported. She was first elected to Congress in 2012, representing the southeast Phoenix metropolitan area.

Sinema was one of 32 state legislators appointed to former President Barack Obama’s Health Reform Task Force, which helped shape the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). She attended the bill signing ceremony at the White House in 2010.

McSally called Sinema a “chameleon” who is “fabricating a centrist image to fulfill her ambitions.”

“Look, my opponent is someone who is left of the Pelosi Democrats,” McSally said. “She calls herself a proud Prada socialist.”

President Donald Trump gave McSally a ringing endorsement on Wednesday morning.

Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

“Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman,” Trump said in his tweet. “She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement!”

