Fetterman Leaves Case of Bud Light with Note for GOP After Mocking Senate Dress Code

It’s a rare day when burly dullard Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania runs into some kind of resistance from the Democratic Party. However, it turns out that when he does, he ignores it anyway.

Last week, as you may have heard, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decided, it seemed, that Fetterman adhering to the Senate dress code was deleterious to his health, or something. The Pennsylvania senator had a stroke just before the Democratic primary last year and was hospitalized for concomitant depression after he won the election over Dr. Mehmet Oz.

However Fetterman has always dressed like an absentee father nursing a hangover because he thinks it gives him blue-collar cred. Even before he suffered a stroke or depression, he favored gym shorts and hoodies during his time as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania or mayor of the town of Braddock. This wasn’t a new development brought on by a major cardiovascular event or the mental health challenges that came with it. Nevertheless, Schumer tossed the informal (but enforced) dress code aside.

“Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer said Sept. 17.

And then came the about-face.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan bill by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah codified the dress code in the upper chamber, requiring men to wear a coat, tie, and slacks. There was no mention of dress code for women in the bill, presumably because the distaff gender has enough sense to show up to work wearing different clothes than they did when they were mowing the lawn.

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” Schumer said, according to Fox News.

“I deeply appreciate Sen. Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Sen. Manchin and Sen. Romney’s leadership on this issue.”

The bill passed by unanimous consent — a sign that both Republicans and Democrats are a bit tired of Fetterman’s studied slob act.

So Fetterman — clearly in compos mentis — posted this viral meme on Twitter in response:

Ah, Kevin James. One of America’s most esteemed legislators. Wait, what?

And then, Fetterman decided to get into absentee-dad duds to pull a prank on House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, who’s leading an impeachment inquiry into the Bidens’ finances and other fun stuff.

“John Fetterman just left this 30-pack of Bud Light in front of House Oversight Chairman James Comer’s office door in Congress,” said liberal social media troll bot Brian Krassenstein in a Thursday post.

“He then posted this: ‘This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America™️ squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey.'”

And here’s the video of your stately senator, Pennsylvania:

John Fetterman just left this 30-pack of Bud Light in front of House Oversight Chairman James Comer’s office door in Congress: He then posted this: “This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America™️ squad… pic.twitter.com/Gp7rDn8Pyg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 28, 2023

Looking good, John. There’s nothing that says serious lawmaker like a dude carrying a 24-pack of woke beer to someone’s office because … um, stuff. This wouldn’t even rise to the level of a fraternity prank, given the inchoate nature of the gesture and the lack of creativity. “Hugs & Kisses: John Fetterman?” Let’s ignore the lapse in AP style in Fetterman’s prose — this doesn’t even make sense.

But yeah, Fetterman’s doing superbly. He’ll tidy himself up when he has to and dress like a 13-year-old on summer break otherwise. And mentally, he’s just 100 percent there — as you can clearly see from his recent social media history, which is totally appropriate and not at all creepy. Can’t wait to catch him on “Meet the Press,” where I hear he’ll be wearing his Steelers footie PJs. Great job, Pennsylvania.

