'Don't Be Fooled' by Joe Manchin as PAC Launches New Ad: 'There's No Bigger Fraud'

A new ad painting Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as an ally of former President Donald Trump creates a false picture, Republicans are arguing.

“Don’t be fooled – There’s no bigger fraud in the US Senate than Joe Manchin. He pretends to be a Pro-Trump moderate whenever he has an election coming up in West Virginia, but when it actually matters, he always does exactly what Chuck Schumer and the Dems tell him to do in DC!!” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X.

Trump Jr. was adding his voice to a post from the National Republican Senatorial Committee warning that Manchin is trying to reinvent himself as the 2024 election approaches.

“Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin are trying to erase Joe Manchin’s history of Trump bashing to save his political career. Not going to work Joe!” the committee’s post read.

Don’t be fooled – There’s no bigger fraud in the US Senate than Joe Manchin. He pretends to be a Pro-Trump moderate whenever he has an election coming up in West Virginia, but when it actually matters, he always does exactly what Chuck Schumer and the Dems tell him to do in DC!! https://t.co/L9Hf9Uy03d — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 29, 2023

The comment came in response to an ad supporting Manchin that was released by Duty and Honor, described by Politifact as “a nonprofit affiliated with the Democratic-backed Senate Majority PAC.”

Politico noted that the group was spending six figures on the ad, which will be posted on Facebook, Google and YouTube placements.

The ad suggests Manchin was an ally of the former president, claiming he worked with Trump to protect miners’ pensions. The ad includes images of Manchin and Trump juxtaposed with each other.

As noted by Fox News, Manchin has not yet formally announced that he will run for re-election next year.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Republican Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia are in a primary duel to take on Manchin in the Republican-majority state.

Fox News noted recently that Manchin said he might leave the party.

“I have to have peace of mind, basically. The brand has become so bad, the ‘D’ brand and ‘R’ brand,” Manchin said in a local interview. “In West Virginia, the ‘D’ brand because it’s [the] national brand. It’s not the Democrats in West Virginia, it’s the Democrats in Washington.”

No Labels is lying to us‼️#WhoFundsNoLabels They claim their main purpose is to put forth a centrist candidate, but their real #1 goal is lower taxes for big corporations & the rich. We’ve noticed that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema always seem to be in alignment at being at… pic.twitter.com/uGejw7ft9q — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 29, 2023

Manchin has praised the group No Labels, which calls itself a potential force to create a unity ticket in the 2024 elections, according to The Hill.

Manchin found himself at odds with the progressive wing of the party on multiple issues related to spending and the filibuster during 2021 and 2022 when Democrats controlled the Senate.

“Today, Senator Manchin has betrayed his commitment not only to the President and Democrats in Congress but most importantly, to the American people,” said Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in 2021 after Manchin would not support one version of the Build Back Better Act, according to NBC.

“He routinely touts that he is a man of his word, but he can no longer say that. West Virginians, and the country, see clearly who he is,” she said then.

Fellow Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, often joined Manchin in opposition to the progressives. She was a Democrat in 2021 and 2022 but became an independent late last year. She also faces re-election in 2024.

