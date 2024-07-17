'The Final Straw': Elon Musk Took One Look at California's New School Rules, Is Now Ditching the State
A new law claiming to protect LGBT children could drive families — and companies — out of California.
Billionaire tech mogul (and apparent new Trump megadonor) Elon Musk has said as much, and he appears ready to put his money where his mouth is.
In a post Tuesday on his X social media platform, Musk blasted California Assembly Bill 1955, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.
AB 1955, dubbed by Democrats as the “Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth” Act, arms public schools with newfound legal powers when it comes to information they can withhold from a child’s parents.
“LGBTQ+ pupils have the right to express themselves freely at school without fear, punishment, or retaliation, including that teachers or administrators might ‘out’ them without their permission,” the legislation says. “Policies that require outing pupils without their consent violate pupils’ rights to privacy and self-determination.”
Its most contentious points involve its jurisdiction over what’s described as “forced outing.”
“Parents and families have an important role to play in the lives of young people,” the legislation says. “Studies confirm that LGBTQ+ youth thrive when they have parental support and feel safe sharing their full identities with them, but it can be harmful to force young people to share their full identities before they are ready.”
As The Mercury News in San Jose put it: “The bill makes California the first state to explicitly prohibit what critics called ‘forced outing’ policies that some school districts adopted, requiring that they notify parents when students request to use a different name or pronoun than what’s on their birth certificate or school records.”
The legislation’s critics have denounced AB 1955 for eroding parents’ rights — a sentiment with which Musk wholeheartedly agrees.
“So the state is the parent in California now?” an X user with more than 850,000 followers posted as a question for Newsom.
Musk picked up on that remark and made it clear just how much he disagrees with AB 1955.
“This is the final straw,” he posted on Tuesday.
The tech mogul then dropped the hammer: “Because of this law and many others that preceded it, attacking both familes and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”
In a follow-up, he said X would move its headquarters from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.
Musk noted that he had personally warned Newsom about these potential consequences.
“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he posted.
According to Fortune, SpaceX has about 13,000 employees.
