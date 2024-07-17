Share
News

'The Final Straw': Elon Musk Took One Look at California's New School Rules, Is Now Ditching the State

 By Bryan Chai  July 17, 2024 at 10:51am
Share

A new law claiming to protect LGBT children could drive families — and companies — out of California.

Billionaire tech mogul (and apparent new Trump megadonor) Elon Musk has said as much, and he appears ready to put his money where his mouth is.

In a post Tuesday on his X social media platform, Musk blasted California Assembly Bill 1955, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

AB 1955, dubbed by Democrats as the “Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth” Act, arms public schools with newfound legal powers when it comes to information they can withhold from a child’s parents.

“LGBTQ+ pupils have the right to express themselves freely at school without fear, punishment, or retaliation, including that teachers or administrators might ‘out’ them without their permission,” the legislation says. “Policies that require outing pupils without their consent violate pupils’ rights to privacy and self-determination.”

Trending:
Cop Who Retreated, Didn't Stop Trump Shooter Gets Called a Hero by Sheriff - 'Saved the President's Life'

Its most contentious points involve its jurisdiction over what’s described as “forced outing.”

“Parents and families have an important role to play in the lives of young people,” the legislation says. “Studies confirm that LGBTQ+ youth thrive when they have parental support and feel safe sharing their full identities with them, but it can be harmful to force young people to share their full identities before they are ready.”

As The Mercury News in San Jose put it: “The bill makes California the first state to explicitly prohibit what critics called ‘forced outing’ policies that some school districts adopted, requiring that they notify parents when students request to use a different name or pronoun than what’s on their birth certificate or school records.”

The legislation’s critics have denounced AB 1955 for eroding parents’ rights — a sentiment with which Musk wholeheartedly agrees.

Do you like Elon Musk?

“So the state is the parent in California now?” an X user with more than 850,000 followers posted as a question for Newsom.

Musk picked up on that remark and made it clear just how much he disagrees with AB 1955.

“This is the final straw,” he posted on Tuesday.

The tech mogul then dropped the hammer: “Because of this law and many others that preceded it, attacking both familes and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

Related:
Breaking: Elon to Donate $45 Million Per Month to Trump Campaign - Report

In a follow-up, he said X would move its headquarters from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

Musk noted that he had personally warned Newsom about these potential consequences.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he posted.

According to Fortune, SpaceX has about 13,000 employees.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'The Final Straw': Elon Musk Took One Look at California's New School Rules, Is Now Ditching the State
Inmates Running the Asylum: MSNBC Reportedly Facing Mutiny After 'Morning Joe' Debacle
Shots Fired Outside RNC Security Perimeter, One Dead
Democratic Senator Convicted on 16 Counts, Including Bribery: This Is Who the Dems Wish Trump Was
NFL Legend Kicked Off Plane After He Says He Made a Harmless Request
See more...

Conversation