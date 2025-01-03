Post-Election Day clarity has some Democrats realizing just how unapproachable their brand is when looking ahead.

Politico reported on Sunday that aspiring politicians — once Democrats — are looking to find a new party or present themselves as independents.

One of those people is John Morgan, who labeled President-elect Donald Trump a “genius” for his mass appeal to voters.

Readers may already know Morgan as his Florida-based law firm Morgan & Morgan boasts itself as “the largest personal injury law firm in America.”

Although described by Politico as a “Biden fundraiser,” Morgan left the party years ago.

He’s now looking ahead to a gubernatorial run in Florida, toying with the idea of launching and running as part of the “Capitalist Party.”

Morgan reportedly left the Democrats after a more left-leaning sect began embracing socialist ideals. Considering Forbes reported his firm generated $2 billion in revenue in 2023, it’s not hard to see why that position created distance.

Morgan stated he would appeal to voters as a “compassionate capitalist” during his campaign.

Known for being an advocate of legalizing medical and recreational marijuana use in Florida and raising the minimum wage, WOFL quoted him in stating how major party labels can bog down political discourse.

“When you take the ‘D’ and the ‘R’ down, most of us agree on most things, and I find that very encouraging,” he said.

On the effectiveness of the president-elect’s brand, Morgan put it bluntly: “I don’t know if Trump is a stable genius, but he’s a f***ing genius,” Politico quoted him as saying. “He tapped into something the Republicans never saw, which was anger and populism on that side.”

In summary, Morgan and others are not leaving the Democrats with a total reversal of their positions for the Republicans, but they are realizing how uniquely effective Trump’s message is to voters.

Putting a D next to your name after Election Day isn’t going to do wonders in a place like Florida, with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying immense popularity.

Mariam-Webster describes populism as, “a political philosophy or movement that represents or is claimed to represent the interests of ordinary people especially against the Establishment.”

From the above, it seems Morgan hopes to home in on that appeal for himself as a political hopeful but sees no way of doing so with Democrats.

They are perceived as the establishment, after all.

From Morgan’s outlook, we shouldn’t anticipate Democrats leaving the party in droves for the GOP, but we should anticipate the paradigm to shift for what constitutes effective voter appeal.

