O'Keefe Drops World's First Look Inside Epstein Island House, Complete with Creepy Baby Picture

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe now has footage from inside the mansion belonging to notorious pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

O’Keefe Media Group reported on the footage Tuesday, saying it was taken after Epstein‘s 2019 arrest, but before access to the island — Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands — was restricted by federal authorities.

O’Keefe posted the footage to YouTube, narrating a clip of scenes inside the mansion’s austere modern kitchen.

The kitchen looked typical enough — mostly white, with all the usual appliances.

What’s not typical was an odd piece of wall art — virtually the only “decoration” in the otherwise sterile-looking room.

O’Keefe described the picture to viewers as “a large, framed photo of a nude baby in a sink.”

“The baby is holding a phallic-shaped object. The image is hung above the kitchen table. It begs the question — why did Jeffrey Epstein choose to place this image inside of a kitchen where visitors would eat, cook, and entertain?” O’Keefe asked viewers.

At face value, the picture seems oddly placed, but when we consider that this mansion belonged to the most notorious pedophile to ever live, it easily ties into Epstein’s sick and evil attraction to children.

Did Epstein kill himself? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It’s hard to give someone with that reputation the benefit of the doubt, allowing viewers to conclude this is just an innocuous baby picture, potentially of a young family member.

Little Saint James and a neighboring island, Great Saint James — also owned by Epstein — were sold in 2023 to financier Stephen Deckoff , who paid $60 million for the property and announced plans to build a destination resort there, NPR reported.

O’Keefe said this week’s YouTube video is the first of a planned series showing more footage of the island as it was when Epstein left it.

This investigative journalist gave viewers a lot to look forward to, but can we say the same for Attorney General Pam Bondi?

Bondi and President Donald Trump released the “First Phase” of the Epstein files in February.

Those files did not give the American people what they have yearned for since Epstein’s supposed suicide in August 2019.

We did not get undeniable proof that several high-profile celebrities and public officials were engaging in sick behavior involving the trafficking and abuse of young girls on Little St. James and Epstein’s other properties, as officials have long asserted.

Bondi has accused the FBI of leading a cover-up. Although FBI director Kash Patel would not be someone implicated in such an act, this is the agency he recently took over and now leads.

Bondi and Patel need to release everything they have on Epstein.

To delay another day hurts their credibility and undermines the trust the American people put in this administration.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.