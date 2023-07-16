Share
News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a contender for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, is pictured during a speech in Ankeny, Iowa, on Friday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a contender for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, is pictured during a speech in Ankeny, Iowa, on Friday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

You're Fired – DeSantis Echoes Trump, Shakes Up Campaign Staff Amid Poor Polls and Cash Burn Through

 By Anthony Gonzalez  July 16, 2023 at 11:17am
Share

The 2024 GOP presidential primary is gaining steam as Republican candidates try to make their case to the country.

So far, however, the primary contest centered around two candidates: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump, with Trump maintaining a large lead over the Florida governor in most polls.

DeSantis is now using one of Trump’s most famous quotes: “You’re fired.”

On Thursday, DeSantis fired several of his staffers because his campaign was spending too much money, according to NBC News. This comes as the Florida governor has seen his campaign sinking in polling data against Trump.

As of Friday, the FiveThirtyEight polling average showed Trump leading DeSantis by 28.7 points in the GOP primary.

Trending:
It's Not Just Cocaine: Secret Service Reveals Another Drug Was Found in Biden White House Twice Last Year

The now-fired staffers worked with DeSantis to set up events, and some may soon join a DeSantis-allied outside group known as “Never Back Down,” a pro-DeSantis super PAC.

Additional staffers will likely lose their jobs in the coming weeks as the DeSantis team tries to free up cash spent, according to NBC.

The decision to fire the staffers comes as the pace of donations to the DeSantis team has slowed, according to Politico.

Should DeSantis drop out of the presidential race?

Politico reported that DeSantis’s campaign has received a hefty amount of donations from outside donors but has also spent a lot.

The campaign has reportedly spent $900,000 on merchandise, $883,000 on digital fundraising consulting, $867,000 for media placements, and $730,000 on direct mail as well as having to pay 90 staffers on the books.

The DeSantis team will reportedly focus its efforts on Iowa because of the state’s first-in-the-nation nomination caucuses, according to NBC News.

If DeSantis were to win in Iowa, the GOP field would likely become smaller, giving the Florida governor a better chance at a one-to-one matchup with Trump.

Related:
Watch: Tucker Carlson Confronts DeSantis on Alleged Flip-Flopping on Ukraine

Some individuals with connections to the DeSantis campaign are placing blame on manager Generra Peck for the financial situation.

“They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high,” a Republican source familiar with the campaign said, according to NBC.

“People warned the campaign manager but she wanted to hear none of it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.




You're Fired – DeSantis Echoes Trump, Shakes Up Campaign Staff Amid Poor Polls and Cash Burn Through
Deleted GOP Docs Reveal Exact Moment Experts Suspected COVID Lab Leak But Did This Instead
Biden Admin Announces Student Loan Forgiveness for 804,000 Borrowers via $39 Billion 'Fix'
'Sound of Freedom' Scores 'Very Impressive' Back-to-Back Box Office Wins As It Surpasses $50 Million Milestone
Child Star Makes Alarming Revelation About How Her Mom Showered Her Until She Was 18
See more...

Conversation