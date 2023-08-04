Former Hollywood actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for her role as Amy Duncan in the Disney TV series “Good Luck Charlie,” recently detailed her journey to becoming a pro-lifer.

“My stance used to be that I believed the propaganda that was given by the media,” the actress told Christine Yeargin, host of the “Speak Out” podcast.

“It was nothing that I would ever do myself, … but I kind of fell in line with the idea that a bunch of men in Washington, D.C., don’t have the right to make that decision for our bodies,” Baker said.

“And then I started learning more about the actual process of it. And I started learning more about how the baby actually does feel pain and moves away from the needle and the brutality of the actual experience for the child. And the fact that that is a child,” she continued.

“So yeah, I’m pro-life.”

Baker then said that she has no negative feelings toward women who have had abortions.

She said she feels “nothing but compassion for people who have been through that,” which include some of her friends.

“It doesn’t mean that I consider myself worthy of sitting in a chair of judgment upon them. Because I don’t,” she said. “I just know that it’s a baby.”



Baker later touched on the differences between men and women — and their equality in the eyes of the law.

“We are not the same as men,” she said. “We are given this gift of having life grow in our body and being a vessel to bring it here onto this planet.

“So we’re not the same, but we do have equal rights. But, you know, that’s like saying that a man has the right to kill a baby too. Does a man have a right to walk around and kill a baby? No, they don’t.”

Baker told Yeargin that there is still plenty of work to be done to counteract the pro-abortion culture that is ripe in Hollywood, where she used to work.

She explained that the pro-abortion side uses “exceedingly rare circumstances” to justify abortion, such as children being conceived as a result of rape.

The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute released a survey in 2004 showing that less than 1 percent of abortions were due to rape. World Population Review gave a 1 percent figure in May.

In a 2005 report, the Guttmacher Institute also detailed that less than 0.5 percent of abortions were a result of incest.

Baker made headlines in 2021 for speaking out at a school board meeting against vaccine and mask mandates.

Describing herself as a “California refugee,” she said she gave up her Hollywood career and moved to Tennessee for “freedom.”

Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker another WCS parent, “some children will not be able to be vaccinated” “the clown show is, you think have the authority to mandate this” pic.twitter.com/E4GM4pesR5 — sadie luck (@sadie_luck) August 11, 2021

