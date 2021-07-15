Flashback: Even CNN Mocked Psaki in 2014 for Getting 'Stumped' by a Question

Seven years ago, CNN warned us of what we could expect when Jen Psaki was the White House press secretary.

At the time, Psaki was the spokeswoman for then-President Barack Obama’s State Department under Secretary of State John Kerry. However, Hillary Clinton had recently been the secretary of state — and a question about Clinton left Psaki “stumped,” according to CNN’s John King.

“Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State before John Kerry,” King said during a 2014 report.

“Jen Psaki is now the spokeswoman there … But you think she might do her homework and expect a question about Hillary Clinton.”

The question came from a reporter at a news conference, according to The Daily Wire.

“Can you, off the top of your head, identify one tangible achievement that resulted from the last [Quadrennial Diplomacy and Development Review]?” the reporter asked during the briefing.

Psaki couldn’t.

“I am certain that those who were here at the time, who worked hard on that effort, could point out one,” she said.







“That should not be a surprise question, should it?” King asked.

Is Jen Psaki gaffe-prone? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“No,” commentator Juana Summers said. “It shouldn’t have been a surprising question. And having an answer like that — that’s one for the reels for Republicans.”

Psaki is giving Republicans quite a few for the reels these days.

Here she is last week, calling Afghanistan a “war that has not been won militarily,” which is why President Joe Biden wasn’t going to celebrate:

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Afghanistan withdrawal: “We’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily.” pic.twitter.com/OuJYaG3bGG — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2021

“I’m not going to rule out when — if [Biden] will or won’t speak on Afghanistan in the future. In terms of plans for the end — for our men and women coming back, I don’t have anything to preview, but we don’t — we’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment in this regard,” Psaki said.

“It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily,” she added. “We are proud of the men and women who have served — incredibly grateful. The president will note that in his remarks today — how grateful he is for their service and the families who have sacrificed over the last 20 years.”

This was seen as a slight on the troops, particularly given the fact the military had done its part — it was the nation-building part where America ended up getting bogged down.

White House spox says the military did not win the war in Afghanistan https://t.co/i2eGY1txYA — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 10, 2021

Very poor choice of words & offensive. There is no military solution in Afgh, but troops most certainly prevailed in their part. The fundamental failures are from politicians in DC who never articulated a proper purpose/strategy & in Kabul w/ lack of leadership/corruption. https://t.co/L7vAdXHK9j — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) July 9, 2021

Here she is trying to dodge a question on abortion, rather unsuccessfully:

Psaki completely dodges answering whether Biden believes “that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being.” Psaki: “Are you asking me if the president supports a woman’s right to choose? He does.” pic.twitter.com/6uxStoXlJ1 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 21, 2021

Here she is trying to turn “defund the police” back on Republicans:

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox’s Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it’s *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn’t vote for Biden’s stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

The irony is that CNN ended up hiring Psaki as a contributor after her time in the Obama administration.

Wow Tucker just aired this old clip from October 2019 of Jen Psaki, Biden’s pick for Press Sec: “There have been a number of moments were even those of of us who have affection for Vice President Biden think ‘what on Earth is happening right now?'” pic.twitter.com/EhfWADelEd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 4, 2020

In 2019, after yet another debate gaffe, Psaki commented on the fact her future boss didn’t seem as mentally limber as he once was: “There have been a number of moments where even those of us who have affection for Vice President Biden think, ‘What on the Earth is happening right now?’”

They’re perfect for each other, it seems — and giving Republicans plenty for the reels.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.