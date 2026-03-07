Share
News
A large shrine made up of flowers, balloons, and U.S. flags displayed in honor of conservative Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 19, 2025.
A large shrine made up of flowers, balloons, and U.S. flags displayed in honor of conservative Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Florida Democrat Insults Charlie Kirk's Memory in Disgusting Protest of Day of Remembrance

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2026 at 9:00am
Share

Black Florida Democrats provided a divisive dissonance Feb. 25 as the Florida state House approved creating a day of remembrance for slain activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill to honor Kirk, a Christian activist and the founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated on Sept. 10, passed on an 82-31 party line vote, according to CBS News.

Democratic state Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt said Kirk did not deserve the honor, saying “He was not assassinated. And words being accurate matters. It was a death by gun violence,” according to Fox News.

“We want to talk about exercising free speech. Let’s ball,” she said. “So, the First Amendment protects free speech.”

“We don’t need this day of remembrance for a man that was mediocre and racist. And I say mediocre at best. He was not a Floridian. He had no ties to Florida other than owning property.”

Gantt said Kirk deserved no recognition.

“We have a number of Floridians, both individuals and organizations, that promote free speech that is not divisive like this individual was,” she continued.

Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Turning Point USA, said Gannt issued “ignorant, hateful comments.”

“Democrats want to whitewash Charlie’s assassination as if it never happened, or they want to blame MAGA like Jimmy Kimmel, because to confront the truth is too painful for them,” he said.

“The truth is that political violence and assassination culture has been normalized on the left because far too many of them condone it or outright endorse it. We utterly and totally condemn the ignorant, hateful comments from Florida State Rep. [Ashley] Viola Gantt. These types of statements will only contribute to more political violence. I hope that wasn’t her actual goal because I fear it will be the result.”

Related:
Major Hospital Stops Providing Some Trans Surgeries to Adults

Other black Democrats trashed Kirk during debate on the bill, according to CBS.

“I just don’t know why we are honoring somebody who had no accomplishments, who hadn’t done anything, and who denigrated people that look like me,” Democratic state Rep. Bruce Antone said.

Democratic state Rep. Michele Rayner framed Kirk as a purveyor of division.

“As a black woman serving in this chamber, I cannot overlook the way (Kirk’s) rhetoric has targeted and dismissed Black women and other marginalized voices, including members yelling at other Black women on this floor,” Rayner said.

Republican state Rep. Chase Tramont said many outraged at what they think Kirk said do not know the truth.

“I can go down a list of misquotes, some fabrications and outright distortions and lies that have been attributed to Charlie Kirk,” Tramont said.

“But the truth is, I don’t really think that would matter, because if we’re being truly honest here, this isn’t about a personality problem. It’s about what it’s always about: This is about ideological intolerance, because the same things that people have said about Charlie Kirk are the same things that people say about me and other members in our party,” he said.

Republican state Rep. Dean Black noted Kirk welcomed opposing views.

“While people may have disagreed with what he said, he made no attempt to cancel the words of others,” Black said.

Republican state Rep. Yvette Benarroch said the bill stands for not only the man, but the principles he espoused.

“This bill recognizes that moment and affirms something foundational, that free speech under our Constitution must be protected, even when it is controversial, even when it is unpopular, and even when we disagree,” Benarroch said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Florida Democrat Insults Charlie Kirk's Memory in Disgusting Protest of Day of Remembrance
Minnesota Fraud Probe Could End with Criminal Referrals, Says House Oversight Chairman
NYC Reportedly Put Aside $400M for Dozens of 'Ghost' Schools that Never Opened
Illegal Alien Charged With Fraudulently Voting in Crucial Swing State During 2024 Election
GOP Congressman Ends Re-election Bid Amid Affair Scandal
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation