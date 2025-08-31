Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to revoke commercial driver’s license program authority from California and Washington, since both states approve illegal aliens to work as truck drivers.

The request comes after Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India, allegedly caused the death of three people while attempting a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.

Singh had worked for White Hawk Carriers, which is based in California, and was issued a driver’s license in both California and Washington state.

He illegally entered the country in 2018.

Uthmeier said in a statement that California and Washington “ignored the rules” and caused the “preventable tragedy due to sanctuary state policies.”

The request to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in addition to asking that California and Washington’s licensing authority be removed, will request for the removal of federal funds.

The official announced new actions meant to stop more illegal aliens from driving big rigs.

“In response, we’re supporting our Agricultural Law Enforcement and state police to ramp up inspections at state entry-points for illegal aliens who may be operating large trucks using out-of-state driver’s licenses,” Uthmeier said.

“If you’re here illegally or can’t speak English, you have no business operating large commercial vehicles on Florida’s roads,” he added.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson have meanwhile been “turning Florida’s interdiction stations into strongholds of immigration enforcement,” Uthmeier noted.

“Together, we will ensure dangerous drivers are taken off the road and criminals serve their time before deportation,” he said.

According to a previous release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Singh resoundingly failed an English language proficiency test.

He only provided correct responses to two of the 12 verbal questions he was asked.

Singh also correctly identified only one of four highway traffic signs he was shown.

The agency noted that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy launched a “nationwide audit into state practices” with respect to commercial driver’s licenses back in June.

“The open borders policies of the last administration allowed millions to flood our country — leading to serious allegations that the trucking licensing system is being exploited,” Duffy said in a statement.

“Today, we are launching a nationwide audit to get to the bottom of this,” he added. “Our audit is about protecting the safety of families on the road and upholding the integrity of CDLs (Commercial Driver’s Licenses) held by America’s truckers.”

