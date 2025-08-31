Share
News
Semi-trucks are parked in a row near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California.
Semi-trucks are parked in a row near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Florida Lays Out Plan to Combat California's Lax Licensing for Illegal Truckers Following Tragic Accident

 By Ben Zeisloft  August 31, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to revoke commercial driver’s license program authority from California and Washington, since both states approve illegal aliens to work as truck drivers.

The request comes after Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India, allegedly caused the death of three people while attempting a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.

Singh had worked for White Hawk Carriers, which is based in California, and was issued a driver’s license in both California and Washington state.

He illegally entered the country in 2018.

Uthmeier said in a statement that California and Washington “ignored the rules” and caused the “preventable tragedy due to sanctuary state policies.”

The request to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in addition to asking that California and Washington’s licensing authority be removed, will request for the removal of federal funds.

The official announced new actions meant to stop more illegal aliens from driving big rigs.

“In response, we’re supporting our Agricultural Law Enforcement and state police to ramp up inspections at state entry-points for illegal aliens who may be operating large trucks using out-of-state driver’s licenses,” Uthmeier said.

“If you’re here illegally or can’t speak English, you have no business operating large commercial vehicles on Florida’s roads,” he added.

Do you think this policy should be implemented?

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson have meanwhile been “turning Florida’s interdiction stations into strongholds of immigration enforcement,” Uthmeier noted.

“Together, we will ensure dangerous drivers are taken off the road and criminals serve their time before deportation,” he said.

According to a previous release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Singh resoundingly failed an English language proficiency test.

He only provided correct responses to two of the 12 verbal questions he was asked.

Singh also correctly identified only one of four highway traffic signs he was shown.

Related:
Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty After Using Meth and Taking All His Clothes Off Mid-Flight

The agency noted that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy launched a “nationwide audit into state practices” with respect to commercial driver’s licenses back in June.

“The open borders policies of the last administration allowed millions to flood our country — leading to serious allegations that the trucking licensing system is being exploited,” Duffy said in a statement.

“Today, we are launching a nationwide audit to get to the bottom of this,” he added. “Our audit is about protecting the safety of families on the road and upholding the integrity of CDLs (Commercial Driver’s Licenses) held by America’s truckers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in other conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and Campus Reform. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Florida Lays Out Plan to Combat California's Lax Licensing for Illegal Truckers Following Tragic Accident
Op-Ed: Christian State Senator Makes the Case for Banning Porn
Watch: Christian Reacts to Vandalism of Anti-Abortion Billboard - 'You Can Just See the Selfishness'
Despite Overturning of Roe, Abortion Numbers Explode in 2024: Enough Is Enough
Op-Ed: True Men of Faith Pray Regularly, But Not for the Reason You Might Think
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation