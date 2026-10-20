Watch: The Jarring Moment CNN's Dana Bash Asks 'Why' a US Senate Candidate Should Disavow Terror Org

A discussion — or more accurately, a debate — this Sunday between CNN’s Dana Bash and Republican Michigan Senate nominee Mike Rogers went off the rails when Bash asked the most ridiculous question imaginable.

The discussion started with Bash pestering Rogers over remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally Friday in which he referred to Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed as a “jihadist.”

WATCH: @MikeRogersForMI calmly dismantles Dana Bash’s attempt to force him to defend Trump’s attacks against Abdul El-Sayed, forces discussion back to MoBros ties, CAIR funding, and Hasan Piker. “I don’t want to debate with you,” said Bash as she was debating Rogers https://t.co/Gj2VV2WSoq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

“Are you comfortable with that?” Bash asked Rogers with respect to Trump’s language.

Rogers quickly turned the tables on Bash by highlighting how the discussion shouldn’t be about specific words like “jihadist” but rather about the ideology that El-Sayed openly and unrepentantly represents.

“I wore the uniform of the United States of America, so people can pray any way they want,” he maintained.

“That is not the issue here. What has become the issue is his relationship and his family relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in five Muslim countries.”

“You know, he wants to play the victim,” Rogers continued. “This is not about that. This is about the way you think, not the way you pray. This is about your ideology and how dangerous it is.”

As previously reported, members of El-Sayed’s family boast direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

During the Sunday exchange between Bash and Rogers, the CNN host even played a recent town hall clip showing El-Sayed refusing to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood without qualification.

In the clip, he was asked point-blank whether he would disown the organization, after which he went off on one of his typical tangents.

Though he started with “sure, yeah, absolutely” when asked if he had the courage to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, he rushed to change the story by asking the town hall guest “why” he was asking the question.

This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his. https://t.co/p09eMtsh0x — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026

After playing this clip, Bash had the nerve to act like it somehow disproved everything Rogers and the president have been saying about El-Sayed.

But Rogers rightly refused to fall for the wannabe Muslim lawmaker’s shtick.

“He didn’t disavow it,” Rogers rightly noted. “He goes on this word salad trying to get around the fact that he can’t do it.”

“He said, sure, yeah,” Bash pushed back, debating Rogers in typical CNN fashion instead of interviewing him.

“Dana, listen,” Rogers replied. “I don’t know why the press is so eager to protect this guy.”

“Congressman, I just want to be factual,” Bash pushed back.

“It’s an ideology,” Rogers responded. “My argument is, is that ideology something we should worry about? I think it is.”

Bash then did the unthinkable and asked him “why” the American people should be worried about El-Sayed’s Islamic ideology.

Her stunningly ignorant question required Rogers to explain the basics of Islam.

“It’s an ideology,” he explained. “It’s not about him being a Muslim. Remember the fact, Muslims here in the state call our office a lot and say we’re terrified that a guy with this ideology goes to the United States Senate. I mean, that’s, these are coming from Muslims in Michigan, let alone the five countries that banned the Muslim Brotherhood.”

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“He can’t get away from it,” Rogers continued. “His money comes from a group called CAIR, the Council for American-Islamic Relations, that supports the Muslim Brotherhood. He has money coming from these groups. And if you listen to that, he didn’t disavow it. He didn’t say no.”

Of course he didn’t. And the reason is that, despite El-Sayed’s constant taqiyya, he is and has always been a radical Islamist at heart — and no amount of sugarcoating and lies from his media accomplices will change that.

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