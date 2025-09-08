Florida Man Dressed in Batman Pajamas Helps Police Nab Criminal

As officers with the Cape Coral Police Department in Florida were responding to an apparent burglary, they found that a neighbor already did most of their work for them.

Even better, the neighbor just so happened to be wearing Batman pajamas when they arrived.

Kyle Myvett was in bed during the early hours of Aug. 27 when his home security cameras warned him that someone was busting into his vehicle, WSAZ reported.

He went outside to take a look, still dressed in his Batman pajamas, and saw somebody rummaging in his truck.

“Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbor’s garage and detained him until officers arrived,” Cape Coral Police said in a statement.

The suspect was Justin Schimpl, who was apparently already known to police from previous investigations.

“Detectives determined that Schimpl broke into Kyle’s vehicle, as well as his neighbors, and stole multiple items including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards,” the statement continued.

After arresting the suspect, police took a photo with Myvett in his Batman pajamas, which were complete with a bright yellow bat symbol on the chest and a yellow utility belt around the waist.

Cape Coral’s Caped Crusader also appeared to be in his socks, meaning he likely apprehended the suspect before even putting his shoes on.

There may have been other suspects alongside Schimpl.

“Schimpl claimed another male was with him, but the name of that male changed multiple times,” the statement continued. “The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter as well as a Cape Coral Police Department K9 searched the area, but no other suspects were located.”

As Myvett told the story to WSAZ, he was indeed sleeping when the alarm was tripped.

“My wife was coming out of the bathroom, and she noticed an alert on the phone,” he told the outlet.

He was determined not to let Schimpl escape justice.

“I grabbed a hold of their shirt and their right wrist, and I said, ‘Listen, don’t try to get away,’” Myvett recounted.

Myvett also revealed to the outlet why he prefers Batman over other fictional heroes.

“I don’t have a Superman pajama because he’s kind of — if you’re impervious and invincible, you’re not really brave,” Myvett said.

Evidently, Myvett would know.

