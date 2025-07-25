New Version of Batman Sides with Cannibals Who Practice Human Sacrifice, Casts Christians as Villains

Christians understand that human history involves nuance. Indeed, it cannot be otherwise, for we are all wretched sinners in need of salvation.

Wokeness, on the other hand, demands oversimplification in order to produce Marxism-inspired dichotomous histories. Oppressors and victims, identified solely by physical markers such as skin color and chromosomes, occupy the woke historical stage.

In a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X, Warner Bros. Entertainment presented the trailer for the new animated series “Aztec Batman,” which features a young Aztec warrior transformed into a Batman-like figure to fight the Spanish invader Hernán Cortés and his group of Conquistadores, whom the producers of the series inexplicably-yet-predictably depicted as the bad guys in that early-16th-century conflict.

Needless to say, the Spaniards in what Europeans reckoned as the New World created many problems. Some committed horrible atrocities.

To frame the Aztecs as the good guys, however, strains credulity to its breaking point.

For instance, according to Science magazine, beginning in 2015, archaeologists in Mexico City uncovered a skull rack and tower from the days of the Aztec Empire, the scale of which “suggests they held thousands of skulls, testimony to an industry of human sacrifice unlike any other in the world.”

They also practiced cannibalism, consuming the flesh of captured warriors, slaves, or traveling traders, according to Penn Museum’s Expedition Magazine.

Thus, “Aztec Batman” fights for an empire responsible for the ritual shedding of innocent blood to an unfathomable degree.

Cortés, on the other hand, differed from many of his Spanish successors in that he maintained good relations and built alliances with the region’s non-Aztec natives, many of whom loathed the powerful and brutal empire. Indeed, before conquering the Aztecs in 1521, Cortés had amassed more than 200,000 Indian allies.

That did not stop Warner Bros. from depicting Cortés as the bad guy.

In the trailer below, note the ominous music around the 23-second mark when Cortés and his men arrive in boats. That scene alone represents a woke bastardization of history, for Cortés famously burned his ships before marching on the Aztec capital overland.

A new legend rises. AZTEC BATMAN: CLASH OF THE EMPIRES is coming to Digital 9/19. pic.twitter.com/YXn8VTzIng — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) July 25, 2025

Encouragingly, numerous X users noted the new series’ problems. That suggests that woke history has not thoroughly infected the masses.

“The Aztecs were not good guys. What’s wrong with you people?” one user wrote.

The Aztecs were not good guys. What’s wrong with you people? — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet 🎗 (@ApostateProphet) July 25, 2025

Other X users highlighted the support Cortés received from non-Aztec Indians.

The Spaniards were the good guys You know how I know? Cause all the other tribes joined up with them to take down the Aztecs because they were such sadistic scumbags. — J (@mindjitsu) July 25, 2025

So this Batman loses cause the other natives betray him — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) July 25, 2025

The vast majority of X users, however, reminded Warner Bros. that its new show glorifies practitioners of human sacrifice.

Okay, okay, okay here’s the pitch: Batman…but this time… with child sacrifice! — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 25, 2025

How many live human sacrifices will you be animating?

80,000 per temple dedication? — Kiki (@kikisknees) July 25, 2025

I liked the part where Aztec Batman bravely prevented the Conquistadors from disrupting a human sacrifice. — WBS (@WBSRespecter) July 25, 2025

Do we get to see Batman perform any human sacrifices? — Gilbeezyskit ✝️🇺🇸 (@Gilbeezyskit93) July 25, 2025

Human sacrifice and terrorizing the entire continent is against Batman’s One Rule tho — Stags & Deer (@StagsFilm) July 25, 2025

Alas, the makers of “Aztec Batman” undoubtedly cannot comprehend a history that depicts natives as anything other than victims. The natives’ skin color, coupled with the eventual fates of others who looked like them, must make them oppressed.

The real danger in wokeness, however, is that those who believe such simplistic narratives tend to sympathize with the presumed victims, which leads to virtue signaling and convinces the believers of their own goodness. Just as the Aztecs could do no wrong, in their own minds, neither can the partisans of woke history.

Christians, on the other hand, carry a talisman against such Marxism-inspired arrogance. We recognize the Spaniards and Aztecs as sinners, alike in their need for salvation.

Moreover, by avoiding the temptation to signal our own virtue — a temptation to which some Christians admittedly succumb — we do not lose the ability to denounce human sacrifice as a barbarism.

