Commentary

New Version of Batman Sides with Cannibals Who Practice Human Sacrifice, Casts Christians as Villains

 By Michael Schwarz  July 25, 2025 at 1:12pm
Christians understand that human history involves nuance. Indeed, it cannot be otherwise, for we are all wretched sinners in need of salvation.

Wokeness, on the other hand, demands oversimplification in order to produce Marxism-inspired dichotomous histories. Oppressors and victims, identified solely by physical markers such as skin color and chromosomes, occupy the woke historical stage.

In a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X, Warner Bros. Entertainment presented the trailer for the new animated series “Aztec Batman,” which features a young Aztec warrior transformed into a Batman-like figure to fight the Spanish invader Hernán Cortés and his group of Conquistadores, whom the producers of the series inexplicably-yet-predictably depicted as the bad guys in that early-16th-century conflict.

Needless to say, the Spaniards in what Europeans reckoned as the New World created many problems. Some committed horrible atrocities.

To frame the Aztecs as the good guys, however, strains credulity to its breaking point.

For instance, according to Science magazine, beginning in 2015, archaeologists in Mexico City uncovered a skull rack and tower from the days of the Aztec Empire, the scale of which “suggests they held thousands of skulls, testimony to an industry of human sacrifice unlike any other in the world.”

They also practiced cannibalism, consuming the flesh of captured warriors, slaves, or traveling traders, according to Penn Museum’s Expedition Magazine.

Thus, “Aztec Batman” fights for an empire responsible for the ritual shedding of innocent blood to an unfathomable degree.

Cortés, on the other hand, differed from many of his Spanish successors in that he maintained good relations and built alliances with the region’s non-Aztec natives, many of whom loathed the powerful and brutal empire. Indeed, before conquering the Aztecs in 1521, Cortés had amassed more than 200,000 Indian allies.

Will you watch "Aztec Batman"?

That did not stop Warner Bros. from depicting Cortés as the bad guy.

In the trailer below, note the ominous music around the 23-second mark when Cortés and his men arrive in boats. That scene alone represents a woke bastardization of history, for Cortés famously burned his ships before marching on the Aztec capital overland.

Encouragingly, numerous X users noted the new series’ problems. That suggests that woke history has not thoroughly infected the masses.

“The Aztecs were not good guys. What’s wrong with you people?” one user wrote.

Other X users highlighted the support Cortés received from non-Aztec Indians.

The vast majority of X users, however, reminded Warner Bros. that its new show glorifies practitioners of human sacrifice.

Alas, the makers of “Aztec Batman” undoubtedly cannot comprehend a history that depicts natives as anything other than victims. The natives’ skin color, coupled with the eventual fates of others who looked like them, must make them oppressed.

The real danger in wokeness, however, is that those who believe such simplistic narratives tend to sympathize with the presumed victims, which leads to virtue signaling and convinces the believers of their own goodness. Just as the Aztecs could do no wrong, in their own minds, neither can the partisans of woke history.

Christians, on the other hand, carry a talisman against such Marxism-inspired arrogance. We recognize the Spaniards and Aztecs as sinners, alike in their need for salvation.

Moreover, by avoiding the temptation to signal our own virtue — a temptation to which some Christians admittedly succumb — we do not lose the ability to denounce human sacrifice as a barbarism.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
