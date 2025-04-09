Share
Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. (1) jumps to knock the ball from Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) during the second half in the national championship at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament Monday in San Antonio, Texas.
Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. (1) jumps to knock the ball from Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) during the second half in the national championship at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament Monday in San Antonio, Texas.

Florida Star Praised for Classy Gesture Toward Heartbroken Opponent After Wild NCAA Title Game Finish

 By Randy DeSoto  April 8, 2025 at 5:01pm
University of Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. is being praised for his classy gesture toward University of Houston’s Emanuel Sharp following the Gators’ stunning come-from-behind win in the NCAA basketball championship Monday night.

Houston had led almost the entire night, extending its lead to 12 points with 16:24 to go in the second half, according to CNN.

But the Gators turned it on in the homestrech to secure a 65-63 win over the Cougars at the San Antonio Alamodome in Texas.

For Clayton, Florida’s top scorer during the 2024-25 season, it had been a frustrating first half, with Houston able to completely shut him down.

His entire 11 points of the night came in the second half, when the Gators needed a spark.

While Florida experienced the thrill of victory when it was all over, for Cougar guard Emanuel Sharp, it was the agony of defeat.

With the Gators up 65 to 63 and 6 seconds on the clock, Sharp got the ball in three-point territory at the top of the key. He leapt to take a jump shot, but Clayton moved quickly into position to try to block it.

Sharp responded by not taking the shot, but realized if he came back down with the ball in hand, he would get called for walking. So he let the ball drop, hoping one of his teammates would scoop it up, but Florida recovered it. Game over.

Afterward, Sharp was inconsolable.

Clayton then went over and offered some words of encouragement.

Many responded positively on social media to Clayton’s gesture, with one posting, “Greatest Part Of Sports…. Well Done Young Man.”

Another wrote, “Classy move. A reminder that any athlete has been on both sides of the outcome.”

Still another added, “Sportsmanship personified! Classy”

Clayton was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

