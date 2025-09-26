Share
Florida Teen Shot and Kidnapped by 4 Hispanic Men - Massive Search Underway

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2025 at 7:31am
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Florida teen amid concerns he may have been kidnapped by several Hispanic men.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert Thursday evening for Caden Speight, 17, according to WESH-TV.

Speight was last seen on SW Highway 484 in the Marion County community of Dunnellon, wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe Speight could be with four men, who could be Hispanic, and could be in a light-colored van.

Speight is about six feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place at about 4:00 p.m. at the location where Speight was last seen.

According to WCJB-TV, Speight was driving a work truck at the time of the incident.

The station said a helicopter and search dogs were employed Thursday to find him but were not successful, leading to the Amber Alert being issued.

The station added that Speight sent family members a message saying, “I need help 4 Hispanics in a white van one driver Im shot.”

Some reports said Speight could have been wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat at the time he was last seen, according to 352Today.

Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting and Speight’s disappearance are connected and are seeking anyone who was in the area of the incident to come forward.

“We’re still trying to figure out what happened to Caden, what caused this incident. The very most important thing is to find Caden,” Zach Moore of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WRBW-TV.

The vehicle Speight was driving remained at the scene of the incident, police said.

Multiple questions remain, including any relationship between Speight and the men police believe to be with him.

The Amber Alert posted to X warned anyone who saw a van with Speight in it not to make contact directly but to notify the police.

As noted by the Daytona Beach News Journal, “Amber alerts are only issued when the subject is under 18 and law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that a kidnapping has occurred and/or the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury, and a detailed description of the child and the abductor/vehicle is available to broadcast.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
