Sam Brown fought back after an IED left him on fire in Afghanistan, leaving his face scarred forever. And despite falling short in the more genteel world of Nevada politics in 2022, he’s fighting again to be the Republican Party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

“When I was in a combat environment, nobody cared what sort of political party you were affiliated with or how you grew up. They just cared that you were going to get the job done and that everyone would be able to accomplish the mission,” the former Army captain told Fox News ahead of his campaign announcement.

“Something I bring is leadership and being focused on the mission and the people,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been trained to do and that’s what I’ve done.”

His official announcement was planned for 3 p.m. local time Monday.

Brown wants to take on Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. To do that, he needs to defeat three other Republicans — state Assemblyman Jim Marchant, attorney Ronda Kennedy and real estate broker Stephanie Phillips.

Roden’s seat is considered vulnerable at a time when President Joe Biden’s popularity is sagging and threatening to drag down other Democrats.

Last year, Brown lost the GOP primary to Adam Laxalt, who came up just short in his bid to defeat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The Purple Heart recipient frames his campaign as a battle to save the American dream.

“This bid for the Senate is really rooted in the fact that Nevadans are worried about losing the American dream and what our kids are going to inherit,” the Republican hopeful said.

“People are hurting. Inflation is high, the economy is as unstable and people want a leader and a champion for them in D.C., and that’s me,” he said.

Brown said everyday people have seen their lives grow worse.

“Under Jacky Rosen, we’ve seen massive inflation that’s led to higher food and gas prices; the state unemployment rate rise to the worst in the nation; and crime take over our streets. Everyday Nevadans are frustrated and disappointed in our do-nothing senator, and they’re looking for someone to step up and solve these problems for all Nevadans,” he said.

Rosen, he said, is “out of touch when it comes to economic policy, which is making it harder for business owners and jobs. She’s extremely out of touch on what the benefits of an American energy independence-focused policy would deliver for Americans.”

She is also “extreme on education,” he said, alleging she supports critical race theory in schools.

Brown was wounded in September 2008 in Kandahar, Afghanistan. His unit came under fire, and then he hit an improvised explosive device, according to a 2010 post on the Army’s website.

“It was crazy for about the next 15 or 20 minutes. You know, the 1151 is on fire, I’m on fire,” he said, referring to a Humvee that was hit.

Brown suffered third-degree burns over 30 percent of his body and lost his left index finger.

In 2021, he shared his story on his campaign website.

“I should not have survived the explosion in Afghanistan. I remember thinking: How long is it going to take to burn to death? The fact that I am alive is a testament to the purpose I still have — to serve others,” Brown said then.

“Politicians have let us down, but this is a campaign of hope, not anger,” he said. “I still believe, and will always believe, that America is the greatest country in the history of mankind.

“When we share a unity of purpose, we are at our greatest strength; and at this historic moment, it’s our responsibility to come together, return to the principles of our founding documents and unite behind new leaders.”

