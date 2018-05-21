SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Following Iran Withdrawal, US Hits Record High in Oil and Gas Production

By Michael Bastasch
May 21, 2018 at 4:35pm

Print

The U.S. has been the undisputed top producer of petroleum and natural gas hydrocarbons for the last six years, finishing 2017 with production levels about double those of Saudi Arabia.

American oil and gas hydrocarbon production hit a record high in 2017 at nearly 30 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

EIA reported on Monday that U.S. “petroleum production increased by 745,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2017, driven by a 21 percent increase in oil prices to approximately $65 per barrel.”

Of that, “crude oil and lease condensate accounted for 60 percent of total petroleum hydrocarbon production in 2017, and natural gas plant liquids accounted for 24 percent.”

Source: U.S. energy Information Administration

EIA’s data on booming U.S. oil and gas production comes as the Trump administration re-imposes sanctions on Iran.

The Obama administration ended sanctions in 2015, which allowed Iran to once again export crude oil.

Analysts expect sanctions to add to upward pressures on crude oil prices.

That’s bad news for gasoline prices, but presents an opportunity for oil and gas companies to expand production.

EIA’s short-term energy outlook projects U.S. crude output to hit 12 million barrels a day by the end of 2019.

The U.S. already broke daily production averages this year, hitting 10.15 million barrels per day in February.

Oil and gas production boomed thanks to the advent of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

RELATED: Professor Claims Trump’s ‘Animals’ Quote Is Moving Americans Toward Genocide

However, U.S. dry natural gas production growth slowed in 2017 because of low prices — largely because the U.S. produces so much gas, it’s insane.

“Production increased during the last nine months of the year, ultimately leading to a 5.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d) difference between the first quarter and fourth quarter of 2017,” EIA reported Monday.

“Russian and Saudi natural gas production expanded significantly in 2017, at 8 percent and 6 percent year-on-year growth, respectively,” EIA reported, adding that “Russian and Saudi total liquids production fell in 2017 compared with 2016.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Iran, Obama administration, Oil, Saudi Arabia

By: Michael Bastasch on May 21, 2018 at 4:35pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

santa fe crime scene

Alleged Texas School Shooter Says He Purposely Didn’t Shoot Certain Students

Thomas Phippen

social security

Government Improperly Paid $571 Million in Disability Benefits to People Who Already Had Jobs

Rob Shimshock

Pro-Trump Prof. Sues after University Tries Putting Him under ‘Office Arrest’

George Upper

accused Santa Fe shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Charged Texas Shooter Cannot Face Death Penalty, May Even Be Paroled Due to Controversial Legislation

Jack Davis

Paul Ryan and Donald Trump

Report: Trump Considering Coup Against Paul Ryan

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump, Henry Kissinger and Barack Obama

Kissinger: Trump’s Foreign Policy Style Is ‘Remarkable and New… People Need to Open Their Eyes’

Becky Loggia

Chinese ‘Re-Education Camps’ Force Muslims to Drink Alcohol and Eat Pork — Report

Jack Davis

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Roger Stone: Trump May Not Run in 2020

Recently Posted