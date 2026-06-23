Foreign Born Biden Judge Named 'Sparkle' Strikes Down Trump Database to Purge Illegal Voters Because It Purges Voters

A foreign-born federal judge appointed by former President Joe Biden has blocked President Donald Trump’s move to purge illegal aliens from voter rolls.

In so doing, Judge Sparkle Sooknanan neutralized a central component of Trump’s election integrity efforts, which involved creating a database that would enable states to identify and remove noncitizens from voter rolls by cross-checking individuals’ Social Security numbers and citizenship status.

In a rambling 75-page ruling Monday, Sooknanan said Trump’s 2025 overhaul of the SAVE program — which stands for Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements — disenfranchises voters and violates privacy rights.

“The federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote,” Sooknanan wrote, per Votebeat.

Sooknanan — who has been a federal judge for just 17 months — was born in Trinidad and Tobago, but was naturalized in 2009.

A Biden-Appointed Federal Judge named Sparkle Sooknanan, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has blocked the Trump administration from using a revamped centralized immigration database to help check the accuracy of voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/rjXfwteagM — America (@america) June 22, 2026

In her decision Monday, she slammed the Trump’s administration overhaul of SAVE, a decades-old immigration status verification program.

The White House wanted to make it easier for states to check the voter rolls against a federal database, which includes individuals’ citizenship status and Social Security numbers.

The plaintiffs claimed the database has occasionally flagged or removed U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote, causing Sooknanan to fume that federal officials “haphazardly combined and repurposed the private information of millions of Americans, including citizenship data that they knew to be unreliable.”

“States have partnered with the federal government to access the database and are actively removing United States citizens from voter rolls based on inaccurate information,” the judge wrote.

The case was filed by the left-wing activist group, the League of Women Voters.

Marcia Johnson, an executive with the organization, applauded Sooknanan’s ruling.

“Today’s decision is a resounding victory for voters,” Johnson said in a statement. “Efforts to create a federal voter database to facilitate voter purges threaten the fundamental right at the heart of our democracy.”

Meanwhile, James Percival, the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security — which maintains the SAVE database — scoffed at the leftist cheerleading of potential rampant voter fraud.

“It’s amazing how hard the Left will fight to stop us from solving problems they insist do not exist,” Percival wrote on X.

“Judge Sparkle Sooknanan’s latest ruling preventing DHS from addressing alien voting is just the latest example!”

It’s amazing how hard the Left will fight to stop us from solving problems they insist do not exist. Judge Sparkle Soknanan’s latest ruling preventing DHS from addressing alien voting is just the latest example! — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) June 22, 2026

Numerous X commenters noted that Sooknanan is a left-wing activist masquerading as an impartial judge.

Before becoming a judge, she did thousands of hours of pro bono work representing illegal aliens who were supposed to be deported.

This is a dubious “accomplishment” leftists bragged about during her confirmation process.

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan spent over 3,000 hours pro bono representing illegals defend against deportation and removal proceedings. She just blocked the US Government from making sure those illegals weren’t on US voter rolls. Activist cosplaying as a Judge. — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 23, 2026

Sooknanan’s move to block Trump from cleaning up U.S. voter rolls to ensure fair elections ignited a social media backlash.

Elon Musk called the ruling “insane.”

Musk was reacting to an X commenter who said, “Imagine having to explain to George Washington that America can’t prevent illegal aliens from voting in our elections because a foreign born judge called ‘Sparkle Sooknanan’ said so.”

Imagine having to explain to George Washington that America can’t prevent illegal aliens from voting in our elections because a foreign born judge called ‘Sparkle Sooknanan’ said so. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 23, 2026

Another X commenter was baffled at the patent absurdity of the decision.

“The idea that the federal government cannot use its own databases to enforce its own laws is so insane ONLY a progressive could believe it,” research analyst Andrew Follett wrote.

The idea that the federal government cannot use its own databases to enforce its own laws is so insane ONLY a progressive could believe it. https://t.co/cfuA8t2YdC — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 22, 2026

By now, it’s obvious that the political left simply doesn’t care that there’s rampant voter fraud, because enabling it helps their “side” to keep winning elections.

It’s a tragic reflection on the left’s warped, unpatriotic mindset, and a major reason why this nation is buckling under the weight of a systemic foreign invasion.

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