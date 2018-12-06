SECTIONS
Trump Reportedly Considering George HW Bush Admin Official for Attorney General

William BarrKirkland & Ellis, LLP William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, is reportedly being considered for the same post in the Trump administration. (Kirkland & Ellis, LLP)

By AP Reports
at 12:57pm
William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has emerged as a leading contender for the same post in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

That’s according to a person involved in the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because no selection to lead the Justice Department has been announced.

Trump has been known to change his mind on personnel decisions.

The appointment is especially sensitive now as special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which the department oversees, is showing signs of entering its final stages.

Barr was attorney general between 1991 and 1993.

Trump forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November and elevated Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, to acting attorney general.

The Washington Post first reported that Barr was a leading candidate.

According to Fox News, Barr served in the Central Intelligence Agency from 1973 to 1977.

He also served on the White House domestic policy staff under then-President Ronald Reagan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

