Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Joseph Randle, a former Dallas Cowboy’s running back, was arrested in Wichita, Kansas, early Friday morning on a charge of domestic violence rape.

Randle was booked into Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita around 3:40 a.m. and is being held without bond, according to a release from the Wichita Police Department.

Officer Charley Davidson said Wichita police responded to a rape-in-progress call at an apartment complex, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“Upon arrival, Officers contacted a 28-year-old female who had minor facial injuries and reported being sexually assaulted by Randle,” the release said.

According to the police report, the alleged assault happened between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 1:11 a.m. Friday morning. Police said they suspected Randle was under the influence of alcohol.

Randle’s attorney from previous cases did not immediately reply to requests for comments about the former pro-football player’s arrest.

The 27-years-old athlete was the fifth-round draft pick of the 2013 NFL draft, according to ESPN.

Randle only played for the Cowboys until the mid-season in 2015 and has spent much of the past two years either in jail or a mental hospital, the AP reported.

In June, Randle was charged with a number of different offenses which stemmed from him hitting three people with a car after an argument at a party over a game of beer pong in which another player reportedly used a racial slur.

Randle reportedly became angry and backed his car over some of the partygoers.

“He was found guilty of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and marijuana possession,” Kansas.com reported.

While in jail for that case, Randle was charged with assaulting another inmate.

He was released on probation in June.

Three years ago, Randle was arrested on “suspicion of criminal threat, assault of a law enforcement officer, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer after an altercation at a Kansas casino,” according to the AP.

In October 2014, while he was still with the Dallas Cowboys, Randle was detained on suspicion of shoplifting a bottle of cologne and a pack of underwear at a Dallas-area mall.

Randle was given deferred adjudication in that case.

