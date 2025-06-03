Elon Musk Unleashes on the 'Big, Beautiful Bill': 'I Just Can't Stand It Anymore'

Now-former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk is joining a chorus of discontent, fiscally conservative voices to denounce the ballyhooed “Big Beautiful Bill” trying to make its way to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Musk, who recently left his DOGE post to better focus on his numerous businesses, took to social media platform X — one of his businesses — to post a fiery rebuke of the bill that’s otherwise backed by Trump and many Republicans.

The eccentric tech billionaire made it clear that he was fed up with the situation.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk posted. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.

“You know it.”

Do you agree with Elon Musk on this issue? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That’s a far cry from the “Big Beautiful Bill” descriptions that many Republicans have given this spending bill, which seeks to address a number of issues.

But there was one aspect of the bill that Musk was particularly fixated on:

“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden [American] citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

The former DOGE head wasn’t done.

He re-posted GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, another voice opposed to the “Big Beautiful Bill,” who agreed that the math of the spending bill simply didn’t add up.

Massie, whose opposition to the spending bill has drawn the ire of Trump, is one of a number of conservative voices that Musk now joins. That group includes Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

That group is hyper-fiscally-focused, a concern that Musk clearly shares:

Congress is making America bankrupt https://t.co/cMP8XWO6dc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Musk’s original post had garnered over 18 million views and 176,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon, but one re-post highlighted the potential futility of trying to exact meaningful change in Congress.

.@elonmusk It will not get better. The hogs are still at the trough and will refuse to move away from it. There are not enough honest people in Congress who are willing to stand up for the harder right thing even at this stage of our monumental national debt. https://t.co/IJHRyga8qj — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 3, 2025

“It will not get better,” Gen. Mike Flynn posted to X. “The hogs are still at the trough and will refuse to move away from it.

“There are not enough honest people in Congress who are willing to stand up for the harder right thing even at this stage of our monumental national debt.”

The spending bill narrowly passed the House and is currently going through potential revisions in the Senate before a vote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.