A former Los Angeles Dodgers player who had a reputation for getting physical with opponents in Major League Baseball was in the middle of a wild fight in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s championship series on Wednesday.

Yasiel Puig was caught up in a bench-clearing brawl, taking at least one blow to the face, according to TMZ.

Puig says he was trying to be a peacemaker and only fought back after he was struck.

Former Dodger Yasiel Puig takes a blow to the face while trying to keep players separated during a Winter League game in Venezuela😳 🎥: @lisettecarnet pic.twitter.com/5z29JImMFp — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) January 25, 2024

The brawl grew out of a bit of showboating by a fellow player on Puig’s Tiburones de La Guaira (La Guaira Sharks) as they played Cardenales de Lara (Lara Cardinals) in the second game of the series at the University of Caracas Stadium in the country’s capital.

Maikel Garcia hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Puig’s team a 10-8 lead. Puig’s team would go on to win 12-10.

Garcia rounded the bases but took his time going from third to home as he passed the opponent’s bench, exchanging words.

Yasiel Puig was involved in a BIG dust-up in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/ZrntAbjfeV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 26, 2024



The fight started after Garcia stepped on home plate, according to the Sporting News.

As with all sports fights, there were words, pushing, shoving and then an onslaught of players from both teams to take some swings at each other.

The Sporting News said that Cardenales de Lara Carlos Narvaez was the player to swing at Puig.

TMZ noted that Puig played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians during a career that lasted from 2013 to 2019.

He was known for his grandstanding style.

Are you a fan of baseball? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In a post on X, Puig thanked a fan who took his side.

“Thanks you sir. I no know what to do anymore- I do nothing, I keep everyone calm and from nowhere I get hit in head. But my agent shows all videos and yet I see now what they show back in USA somehow is me starting fight which is not true,” he wrote.

Thanks you sir. I no know what to do anymore- I do nothing, I keep everyone calm and from nowhere I get hit in head. But my agent shows all videos and yet I see now what they show back in USA somehow is me starting fight which is not true. I play today, i no get punished because… https://t.co/tMJcQQF2N3 — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) January 26, 2024

“I play today, i no get punished because I do nothing wrong. No man. Enough. I can’t anymore. Please stop. I not this guy you want me to be. Pick someone else already you have destroy me enough,” he wrote.

“I bat over .400, hit a homerun every 9 at bat and I is taking my team to 1st championship in 37 years. But yeah, Puig trending for a fight,” he wrote.

A YouTube analysis by former Major League Baseball player Matt Antonelli tends to back up Puig’s claim of innocence. The Puig punch comes about the 5:10 mark:







Sports Illustrated noted that Puig has been involved in brawls before, both with the Dodgers and with the Reds.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.