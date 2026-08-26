Former NBA Star Posts Shocking, Manic Videos Asking His Coach for 'Help'

Former Duke standout and NBA star Kyle Singler posted a series of startling videos to his Instagram account late Tuesday night.

In the videos, Singler called out his former coach Mike Krzyzewski and pleaded for help during an apparent drug binge or what appeared to be a mental health episode.

Singler played for Krzyzewski from 2007 to 2011 and won a national championship with him.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons star claimed his former coach had dismissed him.

“Man, Coach K has set me up,” Singler told his followers.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glassen (@kylesingler)

“Set me up, man. I have no power. I have no house. I’ve reached out to coach, and everybody has turned the other way,” he added.

Singler, 38, also said:

“I’ve reached out to coach and he has fully dismissed the message. You guys are cutting my power off, breaking into my house, stealing money, ruining my life. I reached out to Coach K, and all he did was sit me on the bench. Thanks, man.” “Is that what we’re doing at that school, sending people down, teaching them up? Cool beans, man. … Coach, where you at? Help a brother out. Thought we were on the same team, man.”

In another video, Singler, who has not played for Oklahoma City since 2018 and is originally from Oregon, said he is living in squalor in the state.

“I’m out in Oklahoma, I go out walking the street, I get pulled, I get arrested, I get f***ing checked, I get kicked out of restaurants.”

In yet another video shared by Singler, which was filmed in what appears to be an apartment, you can see the downtown Oklahoma City skyline behind the former player.

Structures in the clip include the arena where Singler played seasons alongside stars such as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glassen (@kylesingler)

Singler, who posted four videos in total, was awarded ACC Freshman of the Year in 2008 and earned First-Team All-ACC honors twice.

He was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2010.

As The New York Post noted, Singler was involved in a domestic incident in 2025 that led to an arrest. At the time, there was widespread speculation that the towering former small forward was using drugs.

He has never been charged with a drug crime and he reported no mental health issues publicly during his professional career.

He posted a similar video in November 2024.

Singler earned roughly $22 million in seven seasons between Detroit and Oklahoma City.

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