Former NFL Running Back Convicted on 6 Felony Charges, Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison

An Oklahoma man who once played in the National Football League has been convicted of multiple counts related to animal abuse.

LeShon Eugene Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was convicted of six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Each count carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Johnson was forced to surrender 190 dogs seized in the case. The United States Marshals Service will care for the dogs pending forfeiture proceedings.

Johnson was a running back for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants, according to KOCO-TV.

“The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting,” said FBI Director Kash Patel said, according to the DOJ release.

“Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice,” he said.

Ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson Convicted on Dog Fighting Charges, Surrenders 190 Pit Bulls https://t.co/rL8gC1qoPK pic.twitter.com/vF6Hgb5gQO — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2025

The surrender of 190 dogs was the largest number ever seized from an individual in a federal dogfighting case, the release said.

“This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

“This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse — 190 dogs are now safe, thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components,” she said.

“This conviction sends a strong message that those who abuse animals for entertainment and profit will face serious consequences under federal law,” Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said.

U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma added that “Dogfighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society.”

According to a previous Justice Department news release, Johnson ran a dogfighting operation to breed fighting dogs, from those that had previously won fights.

“Johnson marketed and sold stud rights and offspring from winning fighting dogs to other dog fighters,” the release said.

“His trafficking of fighting dogs to other dogfighters across the country contributed to the growth of the dogfighting industry and allowed Johnson to profit financially,” the release said.

Johnson had a 2004 conviction on state-level animal fighting charges in Oklahoma, to which he pled guilty, according to the DOJ.

