Path 27
Lifestyle

Abused Dog Found Starving and Battling Infection Now Fighting for Her Life in the ICU

 By Amanda Thomason  August 19, 2021 at 3:32pm
Path 27

When Khaleesi first came to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach, Florida, rescuers were shocked by her appearance.

The poor dog had been found on the streets in Lehigh Acres and picked up by someone who knew she needed immediate help.

“The magnitude of neglect is hard to grasp,” Mutty Paws posted on Facebook on Aug. 11.

“Deprived of food and love! We are utterly speechless and have been brought to our knees over today’s rescue and many tears were cried. We are hurt, angry and devastated. This is the absolute worst condition we have ever rescued a dog in.”



Trending:
As Thousands of Americans Remain Trapped Under Taliban Rule, It Looks Like Biden's Scheduled a Long Weekend in Delaware

Khaleesi should have weighed at least 50 pounds, but by the time she started receiving care, she was just 19.5 pounds — nothing but skin and bones.

To make matters worse, the nearly lifeless dog had a terrible hookworm infestation and couldn’t digest food properly.

“Our amazing team rushed to rescue her after seeing her critically devastating state and knowing how gravely ill she is, our amazing doctor has stayed after hours to work on her,” Mutty Paws said.



“Fluids have been started immediately. She is beyond critical and we don’t know if she will pull through the pure neglect she has endured for who knows how long but we are going to give her every single ounce we’ve got and we desperately need our village.”

Dogs don’t get to Khaleesi’s state overnight. In her case, there had clearly been prolonged abuse.

According to WINK-TV, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the case, and there’s a $1,750 reward for information leading to the person responsible for this crime.

Since being rescued, Khaleesi has had her ups and downs.



Related:
Man Found 'Screaming for Help,' Drowning After Diving Into Floodwaters to Save Struggling Pup

As of Wednesday morning, she had been in the ICU for 36 hours. Her condition hadn’t worsened, but it hadn’t gotten much better either. Still, rescuers are hoping her fighting spirit will be enough to get her through.

“She is being fed small amounts every 4 hours to allow her body to adjust and learn how to take in nutrients again,” Mutty Paws posted in an update.

“It is believed she was starved for 3-4 months given her condition. She is on medications to help with the acidity in her stomach which could potentially cause ulcers or other GI distress. She is able to pick her head up now and once placed in a standing position can stand, but cannot walk yet.



“Khaleesi is showing us how much she wants to survive this by how strong her fight is.

“We still need your help to continue praying for her, sharing her story, donating for her intensive medical care, and be her voice.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Abused Dog Found Starving and Battling Infection Now Fighting for Her Life in the ICU
Olympian Tries to Auction Off Medal to Pay for Infant's Heart Surgery, But Winning Bidder Refuses Prize
After Family Friend Allegedly Steals New Mom's Car, 6-Week-Old Baby in Back Seat Found Safe 75 Miles Away
Man Found 'Screaming for Help,' Drowning After Diving Into Floodwaters to Save Struggling Pup
When Couple Realizes They Won't Make It to Hospital, Deputy Helps Deliver Their Baby in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
See more...

Conversation