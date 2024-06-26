Share
Former NFL Star and Current Head Coach Named in Bankruptcy Filing, Companies Coming for His Salary: Report

 By Bryan Chai  June 25, 2024 at 6:03pm
In his playing heyday, former New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce was a physical thumper, delivering big hits while chasing down ball carriers.

Pierce parlayed that career into various assistant coaching roles before he got his big break in the 2023-2024 NFL season, replacing former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels as the interim coach in the middle of the season after McDaniels was relieved of his duties.

Pierce finished the season 5-4, got the “interim” tag removed in January 2024 and was given the full head coaching role then.

Everything was looking up for Pierce — until now, as the former linebacker now finds himself the one being chased down … by car companies.

Jason Morrin, an attorney and sports law reporter who contributes to the “Conduct Unbecoming” podcast, took to social media platform X to post about the sudden legal issues that Pierce finds himself in.

“Jocelyn Pierce, wife of Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce, files for bankruptcy,” Morrin reported. “Per the filing, Mr. Pierce invested in car dealerships that defaulted on their loans.”

This is where Morrin dropped some eye-watering numbers.

“[Pierce] was named as a guarantor of judgments = over $28M,” Morrin posted. “Lenders now seek to satisfy judgments from marital assets.”

In a short thread, Morrin further explained just how bad things were getting for the Pierce family.

“Mrs. Pierce filed for bankruptcy on 6/12/24 but claims she did not sign any personal guaranty on the loans,” Morrin wrote. “Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (holding a $23M judgment) and Hyundai Capital America ($4.5M judgment), recently attempted to garnish Mr. Pierce’s wages.”

Morrin added that Jocelyn Pierce filed for an extension to file the requested documents.

The snippet of the lawsuit that Morrin did share on X paints Antonio Pierce as someone who didn’t appear to realize what he was signing (emphasis added).

“In the 2010s, Mr. Pierce was convinced to invest in car dealerships. Despite his role as a mere passive investor with no oversight or management of the business’ affairs, Mr. Pierce was asked to sign various documents. Although the debtor has no direct knowledge of the events, personal guaranties were later produced bearing Mr. Pierce’s name.

“When several of the businesses defaulted on their loans, the lenders obtained judgments against the businesses and Mr. Pierce as a guarantor.

“The debtor is informed that these judgments amount to more than $28 million.”

The Raiders begin training camp in late July, with rookies starting on the 21st, and the rest of the team joining the 23rd.

The Raiders will begin the 2024-2025 NFL season on Sept. 8, when the team travels to play the Los Angeles Chargers.

