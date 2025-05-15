Ford Motor Company has issued a massive recall of nearly 274,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. due to a brake malfunction that could prove deadly.

The recall, reported on Tuesday by multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, addresses a critical issue “that may cause a loss of brake function while driving, increasing crash risks.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the defect involves the front brake lines in these vehicles potentially contacting the engine air cleaner outlet pipe.

This contact, caused by a possible installation defect, can lead to a brake fluid leak, which may result in a complete loss of brake function.

The NHTSA warned that drivers may experience an increase in pedal travel, meaning the brake pedal must be pressed harder to slow or stop the vehicle.

If a brake line is leaking, the fluid level will decrease over time, potentially triggering the red brake warning indicator on the dashboard.

The recall covers 223,315 Ford Expeditions and 50,474 Lincoln Navigators from model years 2022 to 2024.

Ford estimates that only one percent of these vehicles are affected by the defect, according to a recall report cited by the AP.

However, the company had already received 45 warranty reports of front brake line leaks as of April 17, per NHTSA documents.

The potential for brake failure in the middle of driving is a deadly issue, as it can easily lead to a car crash with catastrophic consequences.

Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries directly linked to this specific brake issue at this time.

To address the problem, Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the front brake lines of affected vehicles and replace them or the air cleaner outlet pipe, if necessary.

This repair will be provided free of charge, according to the Daily Mail, with owner notifications beginning on May 26.

Drivers can check to see whether their vehicle is included in the recall by visiting the NHTSA website or using Ford’s recall lookup tool with the recall number 25S47.

Ford encourages owners to act quickly to schedule inspections, emphasizing the importance of addressing this potentially life-threatening defect.

This isn’t Ford’s first major recall in 2025.

In January, Ford recalled over 270,000 vehicles due to battery concerns.

Shortly before that, at the end of 2024, Ford had to recall thousands of electric trucks due to a potential ball joint defect.

For that matter, Ford has actually had a bit of a checkered history with its fleet of electric vehicle products, ranging from overheating issues to axle defects.

