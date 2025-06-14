Former Postal Workers Charged for Theft of Checks Worth Over $80 Million

Four defendants are facing prison after they allegedly stole more than $80 million in checks from a U.S. Postal Service building in Philadelphia.

The suspects, two of whom were USPS processing clerks, have been charged with conspiracy to steal government funds, theft of government funds, and mail theft, according to a Wednesday news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

From June 2023 to September 2024, postal workers Saahir Irby and Tauheed Tucker allegedly stole thousands of envelopes containing U.S. Treasury checks at a USPS Processing and Distribution Center.

Irby and Tucker, who are cousins, would allegedly look for envelopes marked “return to sender” before stuffing them into their jacket pockets or backpacks, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Then they allegedly sold the stolen property to defendants Cory Scott and Alexander Telewoda, who advertised the checks for resale to customers on the messaging platform Telegram, according to the news release.

Scott was the administrator of a number of Telegram accounts, including “SWIPESLAB,” “STIM LORD,” and “THE FRANCHISE.”

Although the face value of the stolen checks exceeded $80 million, the federal government only lost $11 million in cashed checks.

Irby also faces charges from another alleged mail theft.

He is accused of stealing and selling a batch of Treasury checks to an unnamed individual in August 2024.

If convicted, Irby faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1,000,000 fine, according to the news release.

Tucker, Scott, and Telewoda face a maximum of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine.

“The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in court,” the news release read.

