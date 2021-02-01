Login
Former 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Dead at Age 44

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 1, 2021 at 4:01pm
Dustin Diamond of “Saved by the Bell” fame died Monday just weeks after being diagnosed with stage four cancer. He was 44.

Diamond was born in San Jose, California, on Jan. 7, 1977. In the fifth grade, he took on the role of Samuel “Screech” Powers in the Disney Channel show “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” a role that continued through NBC’s “Saved by the Bell.

“Screech and I have a lot in common,” Diamond said, according to IMDb. “We are both strange, funny, interested in computers, good at chess, and chick magnets.”

While he was involved as Powers in many spin-off shows and movies, he stirred the pot by distancing himself and, in 2009 his book, “Behind the Bell,” created much controversy and drove a wedge even further between him and his costars.

Diamond apologized in 2016 while on “The Dr. Oz Show.”

“I’m sorry that this has taken advantage of me, the book and other situations I’m sure we’ll talk about here,” he said, according to NBC’s “Today” show. “But I’m sure that you’ve experienced downfalls as well in your time and I’m still loving you guys.”

A wrestler holding a black belt in karate, Diamond appeared in “Celebrity Fit Club” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” He also pursued a career in comedy.

In January, after a stint in the hospital, Diamond revealed that he had stage four cancer.

“It’s serious, but we don’t know how serious yet,” a representative told “Today.”

“He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well. He’s at an undisclosed hospital in Florida. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Sadly, only a few short weeks after receiving the diagnosis of small cell carcinoma, Diamond died with two close people by his side.

“We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma,” spokesman Roger Paul told NBC.

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Paul also recognized his client’s checkered past, highlighting Diamond’s humanity despite his errors.

“We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most,” Paul continued. “He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent.”

“He — much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly — had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly.

“In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one.”

